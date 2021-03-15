Dr. Brown was born Elise Ann Brandenburger in Jacksonville, Fla. In the 1970s, she filed a lawsuit against NIH alleging sex discrimination in pay and advancement; her son said she won back pay but decided to leave for the USDA soon afterward. She was a past Washington chapter president of the American Chemical Society.

Gertrude 'Truda' Frekko, patient-care coordinator

Gertrude “Truda” Frekko, 79, who had been patient-care coordinator since 1972 at her husband Tibor’s medical practice, Frekko Primary Care in Gaithersburg, Md., died Feb. 15 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from a fall, said a daughter, Kathleen Farrell, who works at the practice.

Mrs. Frekko, a resident of Darnestown, Md., was born Gertrude Dearie in Newark and grew up in Mountain Lakes, N.J. Early in her career, she was an elementary and middle school teacher at public schools in New Jersey, California and Virginia. She was a past trustee of the private Landon School in Bethesda and was a founding member of the parents council at Georgetown University School of Medicine, where she and her husband started the Frekko Family endowed scholarship.

George Sutton, scientist, editor

George Sutton, 93, a scientist and engineering consultant who from 1968 to 1996 was editor of the journal of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, died Feb. 13 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was leukemia, said a son, Stewart Sutton.

Mr. Sutton was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and moved to the Washington area from Tucson in 1993 after a career that involved teaching at universities and working at Avco-Everett Research Laboratory in Massachusetts from 1965 to 1983. He was a consultant to defense contractors in Northern Virginia and Washington until 2017.

Eloise Harris, library and research assistant

Eloise Harris, 96, a library and research assistant from the 1960s into the 1990s at the National Institutes of Health and the medical library at what is now Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, died Jan. 16 at her home in Capitol Heights, Md. The cause was cerebrovascular disease, said a daughter, Michelle Harris.

Mrs. Harris was born Eloise Hall in Washington. She was a longtime resident of the District’s Benning Heights neighborhood, where she founded the Have a Clean and Happy Neighborhood youth organization. She taught Sunday school classes at Catholic churches in the area.

Robert Werner, Navy captain

Robert Werner, 81, a retired Navy captain and Vietnam War veteran who was chief of staff for U.S. naval operations in Seoul from 1989 until his retirement in 1991, died March 9 at a rehabilitation facility in Gainesville, Va. The cause was glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, said his daughter, Theresa Werner.

Capt. Werner, a resident of Herndon, Va., was born in Omaha. He joined the Navy in 1963 and served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968 as a shipboard adviser to the South Vietnamese navy. His decorations included the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal and Meritorious Service Medal. In retirement, Capt. Werner worked for Lockheed Martin and as a tax preparer and real estate agent.

Nancy Forbes, defense, technical adviser

Nancy Forbes, 68, a defense and technology adviser to government agencies and more recently a senior systems principal engineer with the government contractor SAIC, died Jan. 16 at a hospital in Reston, Va. The cause was cardiac arrest and complications from mesothelioma, said a friend and spokesperson, Carolyn Osborne.

Ms. Forbes, a resident of Fairfax County, Va., was born in Ridgewood, N.J., and had lived in the Washington area since the early 1990s. Her work included risk assessments on the transportation of spent nuclear fuel for the Department of Transportation and consultation with the Defense Department and the CIA. She had been with SAIC for the past two years. She founded and oversaw a national security discussion group at the Cosmos Club.

Clark Edwards, economic researcher

Clark Edwards, 95, who retired as chief of an analysis branch of the Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service in 1990 after 28 years of service, died Jan. 29 at a retirement community in Springfield, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, Don Edwards.

He was born in Chicago. He was a member of the Capital Squares square dancing organization.