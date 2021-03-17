Mr. Henning, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in Troy, Pa. In the early 2000s, he provided economic and policy analyses for the government contractor SAIC. He then helped lead the Project on National Security Reform, a nonprofit organization funded by Congress and established in 2006 to respond to emerging threats from around the globe. In 2008, he joined Hillary Clinton’s national security working group during her unsuccessful presidential bid.

Mr. Henning was a member of political, national defense and energy-oriented organizations, including the Truman National Security Project, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress, and the Atlantic Council’s Nuclear Energy and National Security Coalition. He also co-founded LinkPad, a software-based services company in Baltimore, in 2013.

Francis Francois, association executive

Francis Francois, 87, a lawyer and engineer who was executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials from 1980 to 1999, died Feb. 17 at a nursing home in Chicago. The cause was complications from covid-19, said his daughter Susan Francois.

Mr. Francois was born in Barnum, Iowa, and was chief judge of the orphan’s court in Prince George’s County from 1962 to 1966 and then a county councilman from 1971 to 1980. He was a president of the National Association of Counties and a member of the Metropolitan Council of Governments, among other organizations, and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1999. He moved to Chicago from Washington in 2013.

Lila Asher, artist, teacher

Lila Asher, 99, an artist who retired from the art faculty at Howard University in 1991 after more than 30 years of teaching, died Feb. 11 at a care center in Washington. The cause was complications from surgery for a perforated ulcer, said a daughter, Bonnie Asher.

Mrs. Asher launched her artistic career during World War II as a USO artist drawing sketches of wounded servicemen in hospital beds. More than 50 years later — when she was in her 80s — she wrote about this experience in a book, “Men I Have Met in Bed.” In some cases, her sketches were used by plastic surgeons in reconstructing faces disfigured by combat wounds.

Mrs. Asher, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born Lila Oliver in Philadelphia and moved to the Washington area after the war. In addition to teaching, she spent decades working in her Washington art studio. Her work is in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian Institution’s American Art Museum as well as Howard and Georgetown universities. She did printmaking, portraits, murals, stained glass windows and wrought iron sculptures.

Victoriano Leviste, agriculture attache

Victoriano Leviste, 69, who served as agriculture attache at the Embassy of the Philippines in Washington from 1992 to 2009, died Feb. 9 at his home in Vienna, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his son, Victor Leviste.

Mr. Leviste, a Manila native, established the agriculture attache office at the Philippines Embassy in 1980. He represented his country at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, headquartered in Rome, from 1989 to 1992. His final diplomatic assignment was as agricultural counselor at the Philippines Embassy in Beijing from 2012 to 2016. He was a past chairman of the International Cotton Advisory Committee.