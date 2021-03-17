Mr. Schweitzer was born in Highland Park, Ill. From 1972 to 1985 he was a professor of English at Louisiana State University. After graduating from Yale Law School, he moved to Washington in 1988 and joined the law firm that is now Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw, Pittman. He was a litigator there until joining the SEC, where he remained until retirement.

Richard McCann, teacher, writer

Richard McCann, 71, a retired professor in the graduate writing program at American University and an author of “Ghost Letters,” a collection of poems, and “Mother of Sorrows,” a fictional collection of connected stories, died Jan. 25 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was septic shock from an infection linked to a liver transplant 23 years ago, said a friend, Marie Howe.

AD

AD

Mr. McCann, a District resident, was born in Cleveland. He retired from American University in 2017 after 32 years. He had also taught in the master of fine arts program at Vermont College and in the summer program of the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Mass. He had served on the board of the Pen-Faulkner Foundation.

Marilyn Hopkins, international relations consultant

Marilyn Hopkins, 93, the spouse of a Foreign Service officer who accompanied her husband to posts in Greece, Germany and Libya and later did international relations consulting, died Dec. 31 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a daughter, Jean Hopkins.

AD

Mrs. Hopkins was born Marilyn Gorman in Brooklyn, N.Y., and had lived in the Washington area since 1962. She had been a foreign policy specialist with the League of Women Voters and a research associate on foreign studies at American University.

Beverly Barnes, communications firm owner

Beverly Barnes, 62, who from 2012 to 2020 ran a self-titled communications and marketing firm, died Jan. 16 at the home of a sister in Bowie, Md. The cause was ovarian cancer, said the sister, Karla Barnes.

Ms. Barnes, who lived in Washington, was born in Philadelphia. She was a reporter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution early in her career before moving into speech writing and communications work for IBM, the Labor Department, the Clinton White House and the Fannie Mae Foundation, among other places. She also helped lead an affordable-housing advocacy organization.