Mrs. Messina, a Bethesda resident, was born Carla Harms in Ames, Iowa, and grew up in Forest Heights, Md. In 1955, began her association with what was then the Bureau of Standards as a student trainee doing typesetting and computer work.

She received a Commerce Department medal for meritorious service and was elected a fellow of the Washington Academy of Sciences. She was a volunteer at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair and was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic organization focused on women’s education.

Harriet Mathews, graphic designer

Harriet Mathews, 91, a freelance graphic designer who worked as a picture editor for the U.S. Information Agency from 1957 to 1961, died Jan. 29 at a retirement community in Adamstown, Md. The cause was atherosclerosis, said her daughter, Lynne Marrello.

Mrs. Mathews was born Harriet Chutter in Philadelphia and grew up in Holland. She settled in the Washington area in 1957. She was regional director for Au Pair, which placed foreign women with American families, from 1987 to 1990. She was a member of the Jewish Committee for Israel-Palestinian Peace in the District and volunteer at the National Gallery of Art.

Elizabeth Morris, reporter, writer

Elizabeth Morris, 86, a news reporter for the old Montgomery County Journal in the 1970s and 1980s, died Feb. 6 at her home in North Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her daughter, Catherine Morris.

Mrs. Morris was born Elizabeth Thornley in Rogers City, Mich. She settled in Washington in 1952 when she began work at the National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institute of Standards and Technology). She had plays produced and was a teacher and administrator at the Writer’s Center in Bethesda from the 1970s to the early 2000s. She was a past volunteer at the Davis Library in Bethesda.

Roger Strassman, architect

Roger Strassman, 90, an architect who was managing principal of what is now WDG Architecture in Washington from the early 1980s until his retirement in 2002, died Feb. 13 in hospice care in Rockville, Md. The cause was bladder cancer, said son, Mark Strassman.

Mr. Strassman, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Manhattan. He worked at the Architects Collaborative in Cambridge, Mass., before joining in 1963 what became WDG Architecture. His projects included the Thurman Arnold Building in the District and part of Crystal City in Arlington County, Va. He was also a painter.

Penelope Pickett, FBI linguist

Penelope Pickett, 80, an FBI forensic linguist who also worked as a document examiner at the bureau before retiring in 2008, died Jan. 31 at her son’s home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was small intestine cancer, said daughter-in-law Kimberly Morrow.

Ms. Pickett, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born in Minneapolis and settled in the Washington area in the 1940s. In addition to her work at the FBI, where she began in 1974, she also had been an administrative assistant at the Center for Applied Linguistics and taught English as a second language to adults through the Montgomery County Public School system.

She co-owned Rita’s, an Italian ice and frozen custard shop at the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md., from 2008 until her death.