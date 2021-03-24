Mrs. Nelson was born Carrie Lee Dotson in Wise, Va., in the Cumberland Mountains of Appalachia, the ninth of 10 children, and she grew up in an area known as “Dotson Holler.” The family was “so poor we didn’t have an outhouse,” Christofferson quoted her as having said.

She was 3 when her father, a Mason, died, and she and three brothers were sent to a Masonic children’s home in Richmond. She met Nelson while serving as an Army nurse during World War II. She was a hostess at social gatherings and a volunteer caregiver in hospice programs. Their personal story is recounted in Tom Brokaw’s book “The Greatest Generation.”

Fritz Gluckstein, medical library official

Fritz Gluckstein, 94, who was coordinator of veterinary affairs at the National Library of Medicine in Bethesda, Md., from 1966 to 1993, died Feb. 14 at his home in Kensington, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his wife, Maran Gluckstein.

Dr. Gluckstein was born in Berlin to a Jewish father and a Christian mother. During World War II, he endured forced labor and other atrocities. He initially settled in St. Paul, Minn., after immigrating with his parents to the United States in 1948. He began his government career about a decade later, initially as a veterinary analyst at the Agriculture Department. Since 1995, he had been a volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Donna Taylor, executive administrator

Donna Taylor, 60, an executive administrator at the commercial real estate firm George Comfort & Sons in Washington from 1999 to 2013, died Jan. 31 at a nursing home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was heart disease, said her stepmother, Joan Bell-Haynes.

Ms. Taylor was born Donna Haynes in the District. She was a public-school secretary in St. Paul, Minn., from 1996 to 1999. She was a past volunteer secretary at the District’s Twelfth Street Christian Church.

Leonard Bosin, engineer

Leonard Bosin, 95, an engineer and project manager at the Federal Aviation Administration from 1968 to 1985, died Feb. 17 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said his daughter, Rhona Bosin.

Mr. Bosin, a native Washingtonian, held electrical engineering jobs for the federal government, working for the Navy Department, NASA and the National Weather Service. In Silver Spring, he was a past president of the Temple Israel men’s club and founded the Franklin Knolls swimming club.

John Duncan Marsh, Purcellville, Va., mayor

John Duncan Marsh, 89, a former financial consultant who served as mayor of Purcellville, in Loudoun County, Va., from 1994 to 2002, died Feb. 1 at an assisted-living facility in Leesburg, Va. The cause was complications from a stroke, said his son Michael Marsh.

Mr. Marsh was born in Brooklyn. He was personnel director at the First American Bank of Maryland from 1974 to 1977 and then at Citizens Savings and Loan Association until 1981.

He served on the Purcellville Town Council from 1986 to 1994. He was president of the town’s Rotary Club from 1994 to 1995 and oversaw the induction of its first female members. He moved to Leesburg from Purcellville in 2016.

Pamela Gordon, editor

Pamela Gordon, 68, who edited the Journal of Imaging Science and Technology from the mid-1970s until her retirement in 2005, died Feb. 10 at her home in Burke, Va. The cause was metastatic colorectal cancer, said her daughter, Chiara Nicole Glass.

Ms. Gordon was born Pamela Forness in Bellevue, Ill. She settled in the Washington area in the early 1950s and began working in the mid-1970s at the Society for Imaging Science and Technology, planning worldwide conferences. As a member of Burke Presbyterian Church, she traveled with her parish to Kenya in 1987 to build a vocational school.