Mrs. Arnwine, a Rockville resident, was born Brenda Taliaferro in Martinsville, Va., and completed high school in South Hill, Va. She joined the FDA in 1964 and became a supervisory review chemist, responsible for the chemistry review for hundreds of generic drugs. She received the FDA Commissioner’s Special Citation medal.

She was a past Montgomery County chapter president of Jack and Jill of America, a social organization for Black families. Her memberships included Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Rockville, where she also served on the finance board.

Harry Lowe, museum deputy director

Harry Lowe, 98, who spent two decades at what became the Smithsonian American Art Museum and retired in 1984 as deputy director, died Jan. 10 at his home in the District. The cause was a stroke, said his friend and successor, Charles Robertson.

Mr. Lowe was born in Opelika, Ala. He was co-director of what became the Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville before moving to Washington and joining what was then called the National Collection of Fine Arts. in 1964 as head of exhibitions and design. He became the museum’s assistant director in 1972 and briefly served as acting director starting in 1981.

Penelope Pickett, FBI linguist

Penelope Pickett, 80, an FBI forensic linguist who also worked as a document examiner at the bureau before retiring in 2008, died Jan. 31 at her son’s home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was small intestine cancer, said daughter-in-law Kimberly Morrow.

Ms. Pickett, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born in Minneapolis and settled in the Washington area in the 1940s. In addition to her work at the FBI, where she began in 1974, she also had been an administrative assistant at the Center for Applied Linguistics and taught English as a second language to adults through the Montgomery County public school system.

She co-owned Rita’s, an Italian ice and frozen custard shop at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md., from 2008 until her death.

Roger Strassman, architect

Roger Strassman, 90, an architect who was managing principal of what is now WDG Architecture in Washington from the early 1980s until his retirement in 2002, died Feb. 13 in hospice care in Rockville, Md. The cause was bladder cancer, said his son, Mark Strassman.

Mr. Strassman, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Manhattan. He worked at the Architects Collaborative in Cambridge, Mass., before joining in 1963 what became WDG Architecture. His projects included the Thurman Arnold Building in the District and part of Crystal City in Arlington, Va. He was also a painter.

— From staff reports