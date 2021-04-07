Richard Merritt, compliance officer

Richard Merritt, 90, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration compliance officer who specialized in the enforcement of U.S. safety standards for imported cars, died March 12 at a care facility in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a friend and spokesman, Sam Smith.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Merritt, a Rockville resident, was born in Webster City, Iowa. He spent 35 years with NHTSA before retiring in 2018. He was a collector and author of books on Ferraris and a founder of the Ferrari Club of America. He was a lobbyist for alternative fuels such as ethanol and gasohol.

Joseph Koles, DEA chemist

Joseph Koles, 94, a chemist who worked at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Special Testing and Research Laboratory from 1973 until his retirement in 2000, died Feb. 12 at a hospital in the White Oak section of Montgomery County, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Elizabeth Taylor.

Mr. Koles, a resident of District Heights, Md., was born in Newark. He settled in the Washington area in 1966, when he began work with the Food and Drug Administration’s pharmaceutical division. He joined the newly formed Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs in 1968 before it was merged with the DEA in 1973.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He became a member of Mount Calvary Catholic Church in Forestville, Md. in 1966 and volunteered at the University of Maryland and the Prince George’s County library system.

Dalphine Redd, jazz hostess, crossing guard

Dalphine Redd, 94, who spent 20 years as a crossing guard in Silver Spring, Md., but was perhaps better known for inviting jazz musicians to dinner at her family’s home, died March 26 at her son Robert Redd’s home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said another son, Chuck Redd.

Mrs. Redd was born Dalphine Lovell in Cloverdale, Va., and worked as a secretary at Virginia Tech before moving to Richmond and later to Washington in the 1950s. She encouraged the musical interests of her three sons, two of whom — Chuck and Robert — became professional jazz musicians.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mrs. Redd, who was known for her Southern cooking and outgoing sense of humor, became known as “Mama Redd” to musicians who frequented the family’s Silver Spring house for meals and overnight stays. Washington Post columnist John Kelly wrote in November that trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie was a regular Thanksgiving guest at the Redds’ throughout the 1980s.

“Dizzy announced on the radio, ‘If any of the Redds are listening, I want to come to dinner,’ ” Mrs. Redd recalled to Kelly.

Among the dozens of musicians who visited for meals, poker games or informal jam sessions were guitarists Charlie Byrd and Barney Kessel, bassist Keter Betts and saxophonists Zoot Sims, Ernie Wilkins and Charlie Young. Mrs. Redd, who was a crossing guard at Oak View Elementary School, also was a volunteer poll worker in Montgomery County.

Michael Dickerson, Army colonel

Michael Dickerson, 83, an Army colonel who retired in 1985 after 26 years of service, then taught public relations and communications at George Mason University from 1999 to 2017, died March 11 at a hospital in Albuquerque. The cause was a brain injury suffered in an accidental fall, said a daughter, Jennifer Hinkle.

Col. Dickerson was born in Ashland, Ky., and settled in the Washington area in 1979. He was an officer in the Signal Corps during his Army career and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was a former senior warden at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Herndon, Va., and the Church of the Good Shepherd in Burke, Va. He moved from Fairfax County to New Mexico in 2017.