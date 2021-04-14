Mr. Kratzer was born in New York City and moved to the Washington area in 1954 to work for the old Atomic Energy Commission, where he became assistant general manager for international affairs before joining the State Department in 1971. He later worked for the International Energy Associates think tank. He moved to Florida from Annapolis in 2000 and was living in Bonita Springs at the time of his death.

Gina Clapp, artist, teacher

Gina Clapp, 75, a former District resident who taught watercolor painting for two decades at the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, died March 12 at her home in Pittsburgh. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Gene Clapp.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mrs. Clapp was born Gina Pierce in McKeesport, Pa. She moved to Washington in 1968 and spent five years with the Peace Corps, mainly as the desk officer for Central America. She then began a career as a watercolor artist, studying at the Corcoran School of Art and having shows at area galleries. She moved to Brooklyn in 2012 and to Pittsburgh in 2018.

Nathaniel Greenspun, FTC specialist

Nathaniel Greenspun, 90, who retired in 1988 from the Federal Trade Commission as a specialist in false advertising and other consumer-protection matters, died Feb. 24 at a retirement community in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from hypercalcemia, an excess of calcium in the blood, said a son, Philip Greenspun.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Greenspun, a New York City native, moved in 1958 to the Washington area and worked at the Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve Board before joining the FTC in 1966.

Lynne Kennedy, church volunteer

Lynne Kennedy, 79, a volunteer at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria, Va., died March 1 at a winter residence at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. The cause was dementia, said her husband, Joe Kennedy.

Advertisement

Mrs. Kennedy was born Lynn Cornwell in Philadelphia and accompanied her husband on his Navy assignments before settling in the Washington area in 1976. She moved to Ocean City, N.J., from Alexandria in 2016.

Nellie Longsworth, historic preservation activist

Nellie Longsworth, 87, a historic preservation activist who in 1975 became the founding president of the nonprofit Preservation Action advocacy organization, died March 1 at a memory-care facility in Kensington, Md. The cause was complications from a fall, said a son, Mark Longsworth.

Story continues below advertisement

Mrs. Longsworth, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born Nellie Leber in York, Pa. As president of Preservation Action, she obtained government grants for historic preservation and lobbied for tax credit for preservation of historic sites. She retired in 1998. She taught courses in historic preservation at Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Harold 'Ed' Dickerhoof, U.S. Forest Service economist

Harold “Ed” Dickerhoof, 84, a U.S. Forest Service economist who analyzed forest product markets, trade and technologies while also serving as a science and technology policy adviser, died March 30 at a retirement community in Burke, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure and kidney failure, said his daughter Linda Sperling.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Dickerhoof was born in Massillon, Ohio. He began his career at the Forestry Sciences Lab in Athens, Ga., in 1965 and worked at the agency’s D.C. headquarters for 27 years until his retirement in 2009. He served as an adviser to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and to the U.S. Trade Representative during the negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He was president of the Organization of Professional Employees of the Department of Agriculture, former treasurer and vice president of the Audubon Society of Northern Virginia, and a former member of the Fairfax County Citizens’ Advisory Committee on Solid Waste.