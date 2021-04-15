Mrs. Scheiber was born Barbara Gair in New York City and had lived in the Washington area since 1958. At 92, she published her first novel, “We’ll Go to Coney Island,” a collection of related stories based on growing up in an immigrant Jewish enclave of New York.

Mrs. Scheiber was also the author of two nonfiction books, “Unlocking Potential,” a college guide for students with disabilities; and “Fulfilling Dreams: A Handbook for Parents of Children with Williams Syndrome,” a neurodevelopmental genetic disorder.

She testified before Congress in support of the 1975 education act for children with disabilities and campaigned to open admission of children with disabilities to Montgomery College.

Beth Parker, TV journalist, PR officer

Beth Parker, 51, a news reporter with WTTG-TV (Channel 5) in Washington from 1998 to 2015, died March 22 at her home in Oakland, Calif. The cause was cancer, said family spokeswoman Saundra Young.

Mrs. Parker was born in Danville, Pa. From 2015 to 2019, she was a top public relations official with PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm known as PwC, and then moved to California from Washington to serve as chief of communications for the Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation.

Rebecca Packett, sales manager

Rebecca Packett, 67, who worked at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington from 1977 until retiring as sales manager in 2013, died Feb. 19 at her home in Laurel, Md. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Charles Packett.

Mrs. Packett was born Rebecca Johnson in Montgomery, W.Va., and had lived in the Washington area since 1967.

Alice Myers, volunteer

Alice Myers, 95, an American Red Cross volunteer for more than 30 years who was involved in causes including disaster relief and working on blood drives, died Feb. 1 at the home of a daughter in Morris, N.Y. The cause was senile degeneration of the brain, said another daughter, Elisabeth Myers.

Mrs. Myers, a 60-year resident of Alexandria, Va., was born Alice Cilley in Bradford, N.H. As a young woman she was a surgical nurse in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a school volunteer as well as a civic and political activist in Alexandria and was known to many for cycling around the streets of the Old Town area with a granddaughter.

Alastair McArthur, Montgomery County official

Alastair McArthur, 93, director of intergovernmental relations and deputy chief administrative officer for Montgomery County, Md., from 1971 until his retirement in 1994, died Feb. 22 at a care facility in Rockville, Md. The cause was the coronavirus, said a daughter, Beth Anne Nesselt.

Mr. McArthur, a Rockville resident, was born in Trenton, N.J. He was deputy director of the National Association of Counties from 1958 to 1971.

Patricia Gehron, ESL teacher

Patricia Gehron, 91, who taught English as a second language to newly arrived immigrants to the United States in the late 1980s and 1990s, died March 6 at her home in Lewes, Del. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Anne Holloway.

Mrs. Gehron was born Patricia Coleman in New York City. She lived in Alexandria, Va., from 1957 until moving to Delaware in 2007.