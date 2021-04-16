Alice Myers, volunteer

Alice Myers, 95, an American Red Cross volunteer for more than 30 years who was involved in causes including disaster relief and working on blood drives, died Feb. 1 at the home of a daughter in Morris, N.Y. The cause was senile degeneration of the brain, said another daughter, Elisabeth Myers.

Mrs. Myers, a 60-year resident of Alexandria, Va., was born Alice Cilley in Bradford, N.H. As a young woman she was a surgical nurse in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a school volunteer as well as a civic and political activist in Alexandria and was known to many for cycling around the streets of the Old Town area with a granddaughter.

Alastair McArthur, Montgomery County official

Alastair McArthur, 93, director of intergovernmental relations and deputy chief administrative officer for Montgomery County, Md., from 1971 until his retirement in 1994, died Feb. 22 at a care facility in Rockville, Md. The cause was the covid-19 coronavirus, said a daughter, Beth Anne Nesselt.

Mr. McArthur, a Rockville resident, was born in Trenton, N.J. He was deputy director of the National Association of Counties from 1958 to 1971.

Carolyn Gray, 80, a Washington lawyer who since 2014 had headed the disability practice at Epstein, Becker and Green, died Feb. 22 at a hospital in Sarasota, Fla. The cause was complications following heart surgery, said a daughter, Emilie Gray.

Mrs. Gray a District resident who also owned property in Florida, was born Carolyn Doppelt in Elmira, N.Y. In 1981 she came to Washington to direct the women’s program of the Small Business Administration. Later she was a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services and a lawyer in private practice at three firms.

Peter Keenan, IRS special agent

Peter Keenan, 98, a retired Internal Revenue Service special agent who investigated international criminal cases and served as a Treasury Department representative to Interpol, died March 14 at an assisted-living center in Laurel, Md. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said his daughter Linda Keenan.

Mr. Keenan, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., began his law enforcement career in 1946 as a police officer in his native New York City. He joined the IRS in 1968 and retired in 1989. He was a member of local chapters of the U.S. Submarine Veterans of World War II and the Association of Former Special Agents Internal Revenue Service.

Carlita Robinson, medical assistant

Carlita Robinson, 49, who spent about two years until 2011 as a medical assistant at a doctor’s office in Waldorf, Md., before health issues led to a double lung transplant in 2018, died March 14 at a Baltimore hospital. The cause was pneumonia and respiratory failure, said her daughter Charlita Robinson.

Ms. Robinson, who lived in Glenarden, Md., was born in Norfolk In the late 1990s and early 2000s, she was a waitress at the BET SoundStage restaurant in Largo, Md.

Edward Flattau, syndicated columnist

Edward Flattau, 84, a syndicated columnist who wrote about environmental affairs for decades, died April 8 at his home in Washington. The cause was prostate cancer, said his wife, Pamela Flattau.

He was born in New York City and was a reporter for the United Press International wire service in New York State before coming to Washington in 1967. His column “Our Environment” first appeared in 1972 when he took over the authorship of an environmental column from former Interior Secretary Stewart Udall, who began writing it on the first national Earth Day in 1970. Since then, his family said, he had written more than 4,000 columns. In 2019 he received a lifetime achievement award from Washingtonian magazine.

His books included “Tracking the Charlatans” (1998), which criticized opponents of the environmental movement, and “Peering Through the Bushes” (2004), a critical examination of President George W. Bush’s relationship to environmental issues.

Cornelis de Kramer, NASA electrical engineer

Cornelis de Kramer, 88, an electrical engineer who retired from NASA in 1993, died April 4 at his home in Olney, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Joan Vassos.

Mr. de Kramer was born in Amersfoort, in the Netherlands, and he immigrated to the United States in 1957. He worked at NASA for more than 25 years on space missions, including the repair of the Hubble Space Telescope.

John Topping, climate change activist

John Topping, 77, an environmental activist who sounded early warnings about the perils of global climate change, died March 9 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was gastrointestinal bleeding, said a daughter, Elizabeth Topping.

Mr. Topping, a former lawyer with the Environmental Protection Agency, was the founder in 1986 and the president of the nonprofit Climate Institute, which addresses issues raised by global warming and climate change.

“He had the vision to see across the full span” of environmental issues like clean air and clean water to the bigger picture of a climate issues, said Paul Pritchard, the Climate Institute’s first board chairman and a former president of the National Parks Conservation Association.

Mr. Topping, a Bethesda resident, was born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., and settled in the Washington area in 1968. He was a lawyer in private practice and then with EPA, where he was staff director of the Office of Air and Radiation.