Gregoria 'Greg' Korologos, congressional staffer

Gregoria “Greg” Korologos, 87, a congressional staffer who worked for Republican Sens. Jake Garn (Utah), Paul Coverdale (Ga.) and Paul Laxalt (Nev.) before retiring in 2005, died April 5 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was complications from a blood disorder, said a brother, Tom Korologos.

Ms. Korologos, an Alexandria resident, was born in Salt Lake City and began her Capitol Hill career in 1977 on the staff of Rep. Dan Marriott (R-Utah). In retirement, she helped organize the office of Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.) after his election win in 2010. She enjoyed making Greek pastries that were sold at fundraising events of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington.

Kathaleen 'Kitty' Hempstone, program officer

Kathaleen “Kitty” Hempstone, 88, a program officer for the United States-South Africa Leader Exchange Program from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s, died Feb. 20 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her daughter, Hope Hempstone.

Mrs. Hempstone was born Kathaleen Fishback in the District and spent her childhood in Chevy Chase, Md. In 1953 she married Smith Hempstone, who became a conservative syndicated columnist and U.S. ambassador to Kenya from 1989 to 1993. She served as his research assistant during his early career as a foreign correspondent.

They settled in Bethesda, Md., in the late 1960s. She was a board member at the Institute of Current World Affairs in the District and a founding member of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington’s Southern Africa Partnership Committee.

Ina Alterman, geologist

Ina Alterman, 91, who worked as a staff geologist at the Energy Department from the mid- to late 1980s, died Feb. 19 at her home in Delray Beach, Fla. The cause was complications from a fall, said a son, Anton Alterman.

Dr. Alterman was born Ina Brown in Brooklyn, N.Y. She taught earth science at Lehman College in the Bronx in the 1970s and settled in the Washington area later in the decade when she began researching the geological setting of nuclear power plants for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. She later did similar work for the National Research Council. She moved to Delray Beach from Silver Spring, Md., in the early 2000s.

She founded the now-defunct Gay Women’s Alternative in 1981 in the District and established the Washington-area chapter of what is now Services & Advocacy for LGBT Elders.

Eleanor Goldberg, sales associate

Eleanor Goldberg, 91, a sales associate at Downs Engravers and Stationers in Bethesda, Md., from 1992 to 2010, died Feb. 24 at a nursing home in Catonsville, Md. The cause was complications from dementia, said her son Joel Goldberg.

Mrs. Goldberg, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., until 2016, was born Eleanor Cutler in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. She volunteered as secretary for the women-led Jewish organization Hadassah Greater Washington from the late 1960s to the early 1990s.