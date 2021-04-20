Dr. Desai, a resident of Lanham, Md., was born in Amod, India. As a youth, he was active in the Quit India Movement, initiated by Mahatma Gandhi to gain his country’s independence from British rule. Dr. Desai settled in Palmer Park, Md., in 1959 when he began work at NASA as a National Science Foundation Fellow. He moved to Lanham in the early 1960s and became president of the Gujarati Samaj of Metropolitan Washington in 1982.

Linden Price, federal employee

Linden Price, 77, a retired Navy senior chief petty officer who did systems programming work in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency from 1986 to 2003, died Feb. 16 at a hospital in Colorado Springs. The cause was complications from heart surgery, said a daughter Shannon Price-Scanlon.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Price was born in Wichita and grew up in Swink, Colo. He served two tours in Vietnam during his 21 years of Naval service. He moved to Colorado Springs from Owings, Md., in 2004. He was a life member of the American Legion in Chesapeake Beach, Md.

Daniel Rezneck, law firm partner

Daniel Rezneck, 85, a former partner at the Washington law firm Arnold & Porter who served as general counsel to the D.C. Financial Control Board from 1995 until its dissolution in 2001 and then spent 20 years as senior assistant attorney general for the District of Columbia, died Feb. 23 at a hospital in the District. The cause was complications from a head injury, said his wife, Beverly Rezneck.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Rezneck, a Washington resident, was born in Troy, N.Y. After settling in Washington in 1960, he clerked for Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr. and was assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. He joined Arnold & Porter in 1964, focusing on general litigation.

Advertisement

He was a former president of the D.C. Bar and the D.C. Bar Foundation. He was a fellow of the American Bar Foundation. His memberships included the District of Columbia Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure as well as the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility.

Theresa Lint, analyst, writer

Theresa Lint, 61, a logistics analyst and technical writer for the Newport News Shipbuilding office in Washington and Crystal City, Va., from 1989 to 2007, died March 24 at a health-care facility in Annandale, Va. The cause was complications of treatment for brain cancer, said a sister, Catherine Messina.

Ms. Lint, a resident of Alexandria, Va., was born in Washington. During her working career she also had been an editor, writer and budget analyst with Peoples Drug Stores, the United States Parachute Association and other organizations.