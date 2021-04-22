Mr. McQueen was born in Calgary and grew up in Northern Virginia. He served in the Army and Army Reserve. He sang in choirs at the Cherrydale United Methodist Church in Arlington and Annandale (Va.) United Methodist Church. He was a treasurer and chaplain for his Masonic lodge and a past patron of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Masonic organization.

Adam Kahane, ski-shop owner

Adam Kahane, 98, who owned and operated the Ski Center, a Washington ski shop, from 1959 until it closed in 2016, died Feb. 9 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his son, Stuart Kahane.

Mr. Kahane, a Silver Spring resident, was born in Jasło, Poland. During World War II, he and his family spent years in Soviet-held territories. He moved to Silver Spring in the early 1950s when he began researching Soviet Union transportation systems for the CIA.

Tom Bethell, columnist

Tom Bethell, 84, Washington correspondent and columnist at the conservative publication American Spectator from 1976 until the mid-2010s, died Feb. 12 at his home in Washington. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Donna Bethell.

Mr. Bethell, a London native, had a varied early career as a Virginia math teacher and New Orleans jazz researcher and journalist. He also worked in the late 1960s with New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison during his investigations into the John F. Kennedy assassination. He wrote several books.

Edward "Kim" Jaycox Jr., World Bank executive

Edward “Kim” Jaycox Jr., 83, regional vice president of African operations at the World Bank Group from 1984 to 1996, died March 1 at his home in Washington. The cause was colon cancer, said his wife, Victoria Jaycox.

Mr. Jaycox was born in Cleveland and settled in Washington in 1964 when he began his World Bank career. He was a managing director of Emerging Markets Partnership, an investment firm in the District, from 1997 to 2010 and co-founder of the Dunstan Wai Memorial Charitable Foundation. In 1991, he established the African Capacity Building Foundation, now located in Zimbabwe.

Dorothy Norton, secretary

Dorothy Norton, 95, a supervisory management analyst at the old Naval Ordnance Laboratory in White Oak, Md., from 1971 to 1988, died Feb. 4 at her daughter’s home in Keswick, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said daughter Carolyn Sarbacher.

Mrs. Norton, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born Dorothy Wagner in Detroit. Early in her career, she was a Treasury Department clerk-typist and a secretary at the General Services Administration.

During World War II, she wrapped bandages for injured soldiers at an Army medical center in Washington. She volunteered to handle correspondences at the White House during the first term of President Bill Clinton.

Margie Green, administrative assistant

Margie Green, 82, an administrative assistant at Howard University Hospital for more than 30 years who retired in 2010, died March 24 at a hospital in Clinton, Md. The cause was a bacterial soft tissue disease, said a son, Vernon Green.

Mrs. Green, a Clinton resident, was born Margie Johnson in Suffolk, Va. She was a member of Mount Ennon Baptist Church in Clinton.