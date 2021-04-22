Mr. Braley, who lived in Oakton, Va., was born in Riverdale, Md., and grew up in Hyattsville, Md. He had a 32-year career with the FNS, where he became an authority on the school meals, food distribution and nutrition education. On occasion, he was the acting administrator during transitions of presidential administrations. In 2003, he received a Presidential Rank Award.

In retirement, he worked for the hunger relief organization Feeding America, initially as its senior vice president for government relations and public policy, and later as a consultant.

Mary-Jane Hamrock, events planner

Mary-Jane Hamrock, 63, an events planner and administrative assistant for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and for Capital One Financial Corp., died March 24 at a hospice center in Naples, Fla. The cause was polycystic kidney disease, said her sister Susan Hamrock Mann.

Ms. Hamrock was born in Framingham, Mass., and raised in McLean, Va. She spent about a decade with the cooperative association until the late 2010s, then worked a few years with Capital One. She moved to Naples from McLean in February.

Michael Sierra, Army colonel, businessman

Michael Sierra, 79, an Army colonel who in retirement ran an information technology business, died March 27 at his home in Round Hill, Va. The cause was lung cancer, said a son, Michael Sierra.

Col. Sierra was born in San Antonio. He served in the Army from 1959 to 1989, including two combat tours in Vietnam. He received the Silver Star as a company commander during the 1968 Tet Offensive battle for Hue. From 1995 to 2021 he was president of the Ventura Group, an Ashburn, Va.-based information technology business.

Mercy Metherate, artist

Mercy Metherate, 82, an artist in residence at Wesley Theological Seminary and with the Smithsonian Institution’s resident associate program, died April 2 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. She died of a subdural hematoma after a fall, said a son, Raju Metherate.

Mrs. Metherate, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born Mercy Paul in what is now Yangon, Myanmar, and she was raised in the south Indian region of Kerala. She had lived in the Washington area since 1958.

Her paintings had been displayed at galleries and shows in the Washington area. She was a volunteer with Missionaries of Charity in the District’s Anacostia neighborhood.

Stephen Miller, firefighter

Stephen Miller, 66, retired deputy chief of the Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department who also was a D.C. firefighter from 1975 to 2009, died March 26 at home in Potomac, Md. He had cancer, said his wife, Judy Miller.

Mr. Miller was born in Takoma Park, Md. He retired in 2009 from Cabin John Park after having served as deputy chief for more than 20 years. He was a founder and leader of Montgomery County’s swift water rescue team.

Frederick Norris, restaurateur

Frederick Norris, 87, a Washington restaurateur from 1955 to 1983 who operated such establishments as Fred’s Kitchen, the Zephyr, the Rabbit’s Foot and the Dancing Crab, died April 2 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Suzi Montes de Oca.

Mr. Norris, a resident of Potomac, Md., was a native Washingtonian. After leaving the restaurant business, he owned race horses. He played on fast-pitch softball teams and restored antique automobiles.