Carl Crimm, physician
Carl Crimm, 90, a family medicine physician who had a practice in Annandale, Va., and served on the medical staff at Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he helped establish an alcoholic treatment unit, died March 6 at his home in Ocean City, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter Brigetta Wilson.
Dr. Crimm, a native of Clarksburg, W.Va., ran his family practice from 1959 until his retirement in 2004. He served on Inova Fairfax’s board and held other executive roles at the hospital.
He volunteered as a sports team doctor at J.E.B. Stuart High School (now Justice High School) in Falls Church, Va., and at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y. He traveled to Latin America on medical missions organized by Annandale United Methodist Church and sang in the Methodtones barbershop quartet. He moved to Ocean City from Falls Church.
Clayton Laurie, Army historian
Clayton Laurie, 66, staff historian at the U.S. Army Center of Military History in Washington from 1986 to 2000, died Feb. 21 at a hospital in Reston, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said his son Ian Laurie.
Dr. Laurie, a resident of Potomac Falls, Va., was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa. After historical work at the National Reconnaissance Office and for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, he was deputy chief historian of the CIA’s Center for the Study of Intelligence from 2009 until his retirement in 2018.
Alpha McPherson, Naval communications specialist
Alpha McPherson, 78, a Navy radioman who retired from active duty in 1981 and then was a communications specialist as a Navy Department civilian from 1983 to 2003, died Feb. 26 at his home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said daughter Tracy Fair.
Mr. McPherson was born in Tallahassee, and he joined the Navy in 1963. He was a contractor for Booz Allen Hamilton from 2004 until the early 2010s. He helped organize an anti-drug neighborhood watch group in the District.
Anne Dellinger,legal scholar
Anne Dellinger, 80, a legal scholar and advocate for pregnant girls who worked intermittently in Washington during and after a long career as a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, died April 21 at her home in Chapel Hill. The cause was complications of dementia, said her husband, Walter Dellinger, a Duke University law professor and former acting U.S. solicitor general.
Ms. Dellinger, who specialized in health and education law, was a UNC faculty member for about 30 years until her retirement in 2005. She also was founder and co-director of the university’s Adolescent Pregnancy Project to help provide pregnant girls ages 10 to 17 with information on North Carolina’s social services, laws and regulations related to abortion, adoption and parenting.
She was the principal author of “Pregnancy and Parenting: A Legal Guide for Adolescents” and “Public Schools and Pregnant and Parenting Adolescents: A Legal Guide,” among others.
Ms. Dellinger helped create similar guides for other states while working as director of adolescent health programs for the National Partnership for Women & Families in Washington from 2007 to 2010. She also was a senior lecturing fellow at Duke.
Anne Maxwell was born in Omaha and raised in New Orleans. Starting in 1980, she spent one year as special assistant and intelligence briefer to then-FBI Director William Webster. In the mid-1990s, she worked in the health law practice of the Washington firm Hogan & Hartson.
