Mr. McPherson was born in Tallahassee, and he joined the Navy in 1963. He was a contractor for Booz Allen Hamilton from 2004 until the early 2010s. He helped organize an anti-drug neighborhood watch group in the District.
Anne Dellinger,legal scholar
Anne Dellinger, 80, a legal scholar and advocate for pregnant girls who worked intermittently in Washington during and after a long career as a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, died April 21 at her home in Chapel Hill. The cause was complications of dementia, said her husband, Walter Dellinger, a Duke University law professor and former acting U.S. solicitor general.
Ms. Dellinger, who specialized in health and education law, was a UNC faculty member for about 30 years until her retirement in 2005. She also was founder and co-director of the university’s Adolescent Pregnancy Project to help provide pregnant girls ages 10 to 17 with information on North Carolina’s social services, laws and regulations related to abortion, adoption and parenting.
She was the principal author of “Pregnancy and Parenting: A Legal Guide for Adolescents” and “Public Schools and Pregnant and Parenting Adolescents: A Legal Guide,” among others.
Ms. Dellinger helped create similar guides for other states while working as director of adolescent health programs for the National Partnership for Women & Families in Washington from 2007 to 2010. She also was a senior lecturing fellow at Duke.
Anne Maxwell was born in Omaha and raised in New Orleans. Starting in 1980, she spent one year as special assistant and intelligence briefer to then-FBI Director William Webster. In the mid-1990s, she worked in the health law practice of the Washington firm Hogan & Hartson.
Craig Robertson, flights operations specialist
Craig Robertson, 65, who conducted flight operations for what became US Airways from 1980 to 1991 and from 1992 until his retirement in the early 2010s, died Feb. 28 at a hospice care center in Arlington, Va. The cause was lung cancer, said son Craig Robertson.
Mr. Robertson, a resident of Fairfax City, Va., was born in San Bernardino, Calif. In 1980, he joined what was then USAir and worked for the airline based at Washington National Airport. He had a stroke in 1991 and spent years undergoing intensive therapy before returning to work.
Jude Dougherty, Catholic University dean
Jude Dougherty, 90, the dean of Catholic University’s school of philosophy from 1967 to 1999, died March 6 at his home in Potomac, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Thomas Dougherty.
Dr. Dougherty was born in Chicago and joined the faculty at Catholic University in 1966. He spent decades as editor in chief of the professional journal the Review of Metaphysics. He was a former president of the American Catholic Philosophical Association and the Metaphysical Society of America.
