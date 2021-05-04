Dr. Inman was born in St. Louis and grew up in the suburb of Clayton. Early in his career, he led the Michigan health department’s biochemistry division and was director at Ortho Pharmaceutical in Somerville, N.J.
He received the NIH Director’s Award in 1978.
Stephanie Wilson-Harvey, economist
Stephanie Wilson-Harvey, 69, an economist who established the international development division of Abt Associates in Bethesda, Md., in 1990, died April 11 at her home in Takoma Park, Md. The cause was cancer, said a sister, Renee Wilson-Simmons.
She was born Stephanie Yvette Wilson in Pittsburgh and worked for Abt in Cambridge, Mass., before moving to the Washington area in 1990. In Bethesda, she was a group vice president managing a staff of 300 in 45 countries. She left Abt in 2001 and later did independent consulting.
From 2003 to 2005, she was an evaluation officer with the Heinz Endowments.
James Bullock, press foreman
James Bullock, 92, who retired in 1990 as foreman supervisor of The Washington Post’s Springfield press facility, died April 5 at his home in Oxon Hill, Md. The cause was cerebral vascular disease, said a daughter, Lou V.B. Smith.
Mr. Bullock was born in Henderson, N.C. He began working at The Post in 1955 and did not miss a day of work during his 35 years at the newspaper, his family said. In retirement, he was a bus driver for seniors at Resurrection Baptist Church in Washington.
Darlene Yarbrough, legal staff director
Darlene Yarbrough, 95, the former director of the legal staff at the U.S. Court of Military Appeals, died April 8 at her home in Annandale, Va. The cause was breast cancer, said a nephew, Dana Robinson.
Ms. Yarbrough was born in Atlanta and moved to the Washington area in 1950. She was a lawyer and in 1957 was a clerk to Judge Homer Ferguson of the U.S. Court of Military Appeals, now the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. She would later serve as a court commissioner and chief commissioner. She retired in 1980. She wrote short stories for literary magazines and was an amateur watercolor painter.
Robert Maybury, science lecturer
Robert Maybury, 98, who since 1984 had been a consultant and lecturer on science and technology for the World Bank and the International Organization for Chemical Sciences in Development, a nongovernmental organization, died April 12 at his home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a son, John Maybury.
Dr. Maybury was born in Lehighton, Pa. Before settling in the Washington area in 1984 he was a professor at the University of Redlands in California and a UNESCO senior scientist in Paris and Nairobi.
