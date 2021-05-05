Mrs. Enright was born Angela Dondero in Washington, and she grew up in Hyattsville, Md. At St. Jane Frances de Chantal, she was the organist and musical director for 34 years until 1996. She also taught music and directed the choir at the parish’s school in the 1970s, taught piano at the Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School for nearly 10 years until 1986 and served as the accompanist for the Archdiocese of Washington Choir at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.