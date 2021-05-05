Jo-Ann Worley, artist of miniatures
Jo-Ann Worley, 74, an artist of miniature figures who created Christmas displays for the windows of Tiffany & Co. in New York during the early 1980s, died April 7 at a nursing facility in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Robb Worley.
Mrs. Worley, a Fairfax County resident, was born Jo-Ann Smith in Alexandria, Va. She was a buyer for the Hecht department stores in the 1960s. She lived in Texas from 1969 to 1989.
Rose Lee, Gold Star Wives activist
Rose Lee, 92, an activist and former president of Gold Star Wives of America, a private nonprofit organization that supports spouses and families of military personnel killed while on active duty, died March 28 at her home in Arlington, Va. The cause was dementia, said a daughter, Tina Petersen.
Mrs. Lee was born Rose Ong in Pittsburg, Calif. Her husband, Army Col. Chew-Mon Lee, who received a Distinguished Service Cross for heroism in action during the Korean War, died in 1972. Mrs. Lee testified before congressional committees in support of benefits for military families and veterans. She was a volunteer for the Kennedy Center, the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Institution.
Philip Ross, EPA lawyer
Philip Ross, 70, an Environmental Protection Agency lawyer who worked on pesticide policies that helped lead to the Food Quality Protection Act of 1996, died Feb. 27 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was complications from a rare blood disorder, his wife, Jean Ross, said.
Mr. Ross, who lived in Vienna, Va., was born in St. Louis and raised in Greenville, S.C. He worked 44 years for the EPA, mainly in the General Counsel’s Office, until his retirement in 2020. He received the EPA’s Gold Medal for exceptional service.
He volunteered on political campaigns and served as president of the Bill Clinton Political Items Collectors group. He also was a photographer and freelance magazine writer whose articles included a piece about the pens used by U.S. presidents in bill-signing ceremonies.
Angela Enright, pianist, organist
Angela Enright, 86, a classically trained pianist who served as the musical director at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish in Bethesda, Md., and played the keyboards at hundreds of weddings and funerals in the Washington area, died March 30 at a senior living facility in Kensington, Md. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said her son Kevin Enright.
Mrs. Enright was born Angela Dondero in Washington, and she grew up in Hyattsville, Md. At St. Jane Frances de Chantal, she was the organist and musical director for 34 years until 1996. She also taught music and directed the choir at the parish’s school in the 1970s, taught piano at the Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School for nearly 10 years until 1986 and served as the accompanist for the Archdiocese of Washington Choir at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
L. Carole Richardson, dentist
L. Carole Richardson, 78, who had a general dentistry practice in Washington for 40 years until her retirement in 2016, died March 17 at her home in Kensington, Md. The cause was multiple system atrophy, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, said her wife, Carolyn Morrissey.
Dr. Richardson was born Laina Carole Richardson in Cisco, Tex. She was a youth sex education instructor and board member of Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda, Md., a volunteer at the Mary’s Center health clinic in Washington, chair of the D.C. Dental Society’s professional standards committee, and a sponsor of a women’s softball team called the Masticators.
