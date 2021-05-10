The cause was complications from injuries sustained in a Feb. 25 car accident in New Jersey, where she had been visiting relatives, said her daughter Amy Gladeck.
Mrs. Gladeck was born Susan Odell in Honesdale, Pa. For several years, she worked for the Baileys Crossroads Community Shelter in Falls Church, Va., and for Loudoun County Adult Protective Services. She was an organist and choir director at several churches
Kevin McCoy, property manager
Kevin McCoy, 75, a Washington property manager who managed commercial real estate for several companies and retired in 2008 from Concord Eastridge as a senior asset manager, died April 10 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was septicemia said a son, Sean McCoy.
A resident of Chevy Chase, he was born in Washington and was a property manager for all his professional life. He had worked for ASB Capital Management, Carey Winston Co. and Inland Steel.
Warren Schor, USIA officer
Warren Schor, 83, a Foreign Service officer with the U.S. Information Agency from 1966 to 1989 who then worked from 1995 to 1999 as a psychotherapist with the Psychiatric Institute of Washington, died April 9 at his home in Lincoln, Calif. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Elizabeth Williams.
Mr. Schor was born in Naperville, Ill., and lived in the Washington area from 1962 to 2015, when he moved to California from Bethesda, Md. He was a therapist and case manager with the D.C. Mental Health Commission from 1994 to 1997.
Clemmont Vontress, GWU professor
Clemmont Vontress, 91, a George Washington University professor of counseling from 1969 until he retired in 1997, died April 10 at his home in Washington. He died of a gastrointestinal ailment, said a grandson, Bryan Ellis.
Dr. Vontress was born in Alvaton, Ky. He had written articles in support of cross-cultural counseling, his belief that cross-racial encounters in counseling should be considered as a separate counseling discipline. He received high honors from the American Counseling Association.
Jean Reasoner Plunket, portrait artist
Jean Reasoner Plunket, 97, a portrait artist who specialized in making pastel drawings of children, including many from the top rungs of Washington’s political and journalistic elite, died April 24 at her home in Washington. She had complications from a fractured leg, said her son, John Plunket.
Mrs. Plunket was born into an artistic family in Peterborough, N.H. Her grandfather, Abbott Thayer, was a notable painter whose works are at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and Freer Gallery of Art in Washington and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Mrs. Plunket was trained largely by her father and other members of a close-knit artists’ community in Woodstock, N.Y.
She became a professional artist at 16, offering to draw portraits for 50 cents for visitors at Yosemite National Park in California. (For an additional 50 cents, she would include the Half Dome rock formation in the background.) She settled in Washington in 1943 and over the next 70 years would make about 12,000 portrait commissions. Her subjects included members of the families of Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson, European nobility and the descendants of political and business leaders.
Mrs. Plunket was the primary breadwinner of her family, her son said, and often made two portraits a day. She retired in 2013. Her sister, Peggy Reasoner Leo, was also an artist.
