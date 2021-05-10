She became a professional artist at 16, offering to draw portraits for 50 cents for visitors at Yosemite National Park in California. (For an additional 50 cents, she would include the Half Dome rock formation in the background.) She settled in Washington in 1943 and over the next 70 years would make about 12,000 portrait commissions. Her subjects included members of the families of Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson, European nobility and the descendants of political and business leaders.