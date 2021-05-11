Mrs. Marosy was born Bonnie Remboldt in Jamestown, N.D., and raised in Gackle, N.D. She came to the Washington area in 1970 and for a few years worked as a Montgomery County elementary school teacher and director of the nursery school at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Washington.
Robert Petkofsky, graphic artist
Robert Petkofsky, 64, a production artist, art director and graphic artist who created marketing materials for advertisements, brochures and trade show exhibits, died March 15 at a hospice care center in Rockville, Md. The cause was leukemia, said his brother Andrew Petkofsky.
Mr. Petkofsky, who lived in Gaithersburg, Md., was born in Teaneck, N.J., and raised mainly in Malvern, Pa. He came to the Washington area in 1992 and spent 10 years with what is now the Munroe Agency in the District.
He went on to become a senior designer and art director for the advertising agencies Earle Palmer Brown in Bethesda, Md., and Arnold Worldwide in Arlington, Va. He worked as a freelance designer since 2009 and took on pro bono projects, including the design of the logo for the Bethesda Big Train summer collegiate baseball team.
— From staff reports