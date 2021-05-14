During her tenure, Dr. Mullaney conducted scholarly research on mental health services, housing policy and interdisciplinary education. She was the first woman elected by the faculty to the university’s board and was a recipient of the CU President’s Award. She also served on President Jimmy Carter’s Commission on Mental Health and chaired the Washington chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.
She was born in Pittsfield, Mass. She came to Washington in the early 1960s, then returned to Pittsfield after her retirement, before settling in Dallas, Pa., in 2012. She was the author of the biography “Frances Nevins: Mid 20th Century Carmelite.”
Orr Kelly, journalist, author
Orr Kelly, 97, a journalist who for many years covered the Pentagon for the Washington Star newspaper and U.S. News & World Report magazine before writing 13 books about the military and other topics, died March 17 at a nursing facility in North Bethesda, Md. The cause was kidney failure, said his son Charles Kelly.
Mr. Kelly, whose interest in military affairs began when he served as a B-17 and B-29 bomber airplane navigator in World War II, worked for newspapers in California before joining the Star in 1962. He spent 10 years at U.S. News & World Report before retiring in 1986.
His books included “Brave Men, Dark Waters: The Untold Story of the Navy SEALs” (1992) and “King of the Killing Zone” (1980), which detailed the development of the Army’s M1 Abrams battle tank. As part of his research, he flew in mock aerial dogfights and completed a Naval water survival training program.
He also wrote the crime novel “The Big Wink,” and, following the death of his wife in 2006, another book called, “Where Do We Go From Here? A Christian Confronts the Mysteries of Death and Life After Death.”
Mr. Kelly, who lived in Chevy Chase, Md., was born Alfred Orr Kelly in San Luis Obispo, Calif. He was a general assignment reporter and editor at the San Francisco Chronicle and founded the weekly newspaper the Berkeley Review. He also was a founder of the Defense Writers Group and vice president of the Washington-Baltimore Newspaper Guild.
Ruth Fort, Ralph Nader assistant
Ruth Fort, 97, who served as executive assistant to consumer-protection advocate Ralph Nader in the 1970s at his Center for Study of Responsive Law, died April 28 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was a gastrointestinal hemorrhage, said her husband, Arthur E. “Ted” Rowse III.
Mrs. Fort was born Ruth Chapin in Chicago, and she settled in the Washington area in the early 1950s. Nader recalled Mrs. Fort as his “Rock of Gibraltar,” who helped field calls from student interns, congressional staffers and whistleblowers. Nader called her “the calm in the eye of the storm” as she sorted through thousands of applications from budding citizen activists called “Nader’s Raiders.”
Mrs. Fort and James R. Michael published the book “Working on the System: A Comprehensive Manual for Citizen Access to Federal Agencies” in 1974. “She did it all with steady, serious and sensitive manners,” Nader said.
After leaving the center in 1978, she worked for Washington-area public interest organizations, including the ACLU and the Pension Rights Center. She volunteered answering calls at the White House during President Bill Clinton’s first term and received an ACLU award for exemplary volunteer service.
— From staff reports