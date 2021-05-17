Mr. Fu, who also was an author and linguist, worked in Washington for the China Times, a daily Chinese language newspaper published in Taiwan, for 31 years until his retirement in 2008. He chronicled efforts of U.S. administrations to strengthen ties to China while also balancing support for Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing considers part of China’s sovereignty.
He provided analysis of Sino-American relations as a guest commentator on CNN and ABC’s “Nightline” news show during news events such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre of pro-democracy student protesters by the Chinese military. He translated Chinese biographies into English and other books into Chinese, including “The Kissinger Transcripts: The Top Secret Talks With Beijing and Moscow,” edited by William Burr.
In retirement, Mr. Fu wrote the weekly “The View from Washington” column for the China Times, contributed articles to the World Journal and Business Weekly publications, and wrote books on Chinese and English idioms.
Mr. Fu, who lived in North Bethesda, Md., was born in Tianjin, China, and grew up in Hong Kong and Taiwan. He was chief managing director of the China Times Cultural Foundation, which provides academic scholarships.
Joseph Dailey, lawyer
Joseph Dailey, 44, a lawyer and former assistant public defender who ran a solo practice since 2013 and served as a substitute judge for the Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court since 2018, died March 14 near his law office in Fairfax City.
Jennifer Smith, administrator for the Northern District of the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said the cause was a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the death was ruled a suicide.
Mr. Dailey, who lived in McLean, Va., was born in Providence and raised in nearby Lincoln, R.I. He worked for the Fairfax County Public Defender Office from 2004 to 2007 and then for Magee Law Firm in McLean until 2013. He started his own firm focusing on juvenile and domestic relations cases.
He served on the board of directors, committees and task forces of the Fairfax Bar Association and received several top awards from the association. He also received the Legal Services of Northern Virginia’s Chief Justice Harry L. Carrico Pro Bono Award.
— From staff reports