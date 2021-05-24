Dr. Sirh, a resident of Clifton, Va., was born in Irie, South Korea. He worked in the anesthesia department at what is now Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, Va., from 1995 to 2010. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and president of the Korean American Medical Association.
Glenn Saunders Jr., Reston planning officer
Glenn Saunders Jr., 93, a former vice president and planning officer for the 1960s planned town of Reston, Va., who later became an international real estate manager for Gulf Oil, died April 1 at his home in Singer Island, Fla. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Bill Saunders.
Mr. Saunders was born in Hopewell, Va. He held managerial positions with the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax before joining Reston Inc. in 1961 as vice president of planning, engineering and construction. Gulf Oil was a primary lender for the new town and in 1967 took over its management.
Mr. Saunders became executive vice president of Gulf Reston Inc. in 1967 and later executive vice president of Gulf’s worldwide real estate holdings.
From 1977 until he retired in 2004, he was owner and chairman of his own real estate company, International Real Estate Associates.
Jeffrey Dilley, Army intelligence officer
Jeffrey Dilley, 79, an Army Reserve intelligence officer from 1973 to 2002 who retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel, died March 18 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was heart ailments, said the executor of his estate, Sean Nguyen.
Col. Dilley, a resident of Washington, was born in Racine, Wis. He settled in the Washington area after Army service in the Vietnam War. Following his military career, he worked as a real estate agent and managed an international trade advisory service focusing on Vietnam.
— From staff reports