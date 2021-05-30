Mr. Pellegrino, a native of Groton, Conn., was a vice president at the old American Management Systems in Fairfax County, Va., before joining Deloitte in 1999. He helped the federal government redesign civil aviation security after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and, from 2005 to 2009, he did pro bono work with the Safe Water Network on developing clean drinking water technologies.
The Middleburg resident was a past board chairman of the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council and past co-chairman of the leadership council at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington.
Sharon Cruden, teacher
Sharon Cruden, 75, a teacher of educators who specialized in learning disabilities and who also was a volunteer hospital caregiver and a quilter, died May 13 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from a brain injury suffered in a fall, said her husband, John Cruden.
Mrs. Cruden, a resident of Alexandria, Va., was born Sharon Holland in Wyandotte, Mich. She accompanied her husband to military posts, and she taught learning disabilities specialists in colleges, including the University of Virginia, before settling in the Washington area in 1986. She was a volunteer pastoral caregiver at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington and at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria.
Stanley Westreich, real estate developer
Stanley Westreich, 84, a real estate developer whose projects included office and residential buildings in the Rosslyn section of Arlington, Va., and more than 3,000 homes in the Washington area, died April 11 at his home in San Diego. The cause was heart ailments, said a spokeswoman, Laura Beth Ellis.
Mr. Westreich was born in New York City and moved to the Washington area in 1961. His work included the Gannett and USA Today towers in Rosslyn. A former resident of Chevy Chase, Md., he moved to San Diego in 2005.
Lillian Sugarman, childhood education leader
Lillian Sugarman, 80, who served from 2004 to 2011 as director of the Early Head Start National Resource Center at Zero to Three, an early-childhood development nonprofit, died April 13 at a nursing home in Atlanta. The cause was glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, said her friend Diane Dodge.
Ms. Sugarman was born in Wilmington, Del. From 1965 to 1977, she worked in Washington as a teacher and then training coordinator for the National Child Care Association. Before joining Zero to Three in 1999, she held leadership roles in an organization involved in credentialing for child-care providers and for the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
She was an appointed member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities from 2011 to 2014.
Henry Lowenstern, editor
Henry Lowenstern, 95, editor and later associate commissioner for publications at the Bureau of Labor Statistics from 1968 to 1991, died April 8 at a retirement home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was cancer, said his son Jacob Lowenstern.
Mr. Lowenstern was born in Korbach, Germany, and immigrated to the United States in 1937. He became a U.S. citizen and served in the Army in Europe during World War II.
He was an editor from 1952 to 1968 of what became the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He was a past head of the Falls Church (Va.) District Democratic Committee. He received a Labor Department award for distinguished achievement, his family said.
— From staff reports