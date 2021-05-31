Mr. Dowling, a Cleveland native, was a Foreign Service officer and director of Pakistani services at Voice of America early in his career. In 1970 he wrote “Coach: a Season with Lombardi,” about the Redskins’ 1969 season. He was a Star columnist — writing about sports and national affairs, among other issues — until the newspaper folded in 1981. He later was book editor for the San Francisco Examiner, living on an ice breaker boat in San Francisco Bay while also keeping his home in Washington.
George Blow, law firm partner
George Blow, 92, a Washington law partner who retired in 1993 after 30 years with the firm now known as Squire Patton Boggs, died May 15 at his home in Williamsburg, Va. The cause was hypoxia, an oxygen insufficiency, said a daughter, Mary Prevost.
Mr. Blow was born in Chicago. He began his Washington legal career in 1953 with the firm of Covington and Burling. He was a founding member in 1963 of the firm of Patton, Boggs and Blow, where he practiced corporate, international and estate law. He moved to Williamsburg from Washington 18 years ago.
Paul Barton, geologist
Paul Barton, 90, an ore petrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey whose research helped foster a better understanding of the origins of mineral deposits, died May 9 at his home in Colorado Springs. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his son John Barton.
Dr. Barton was born in New York City and raised in Pittsburgh. He retired in 1995 after a 40-year career with the scientific agency. He continued to do research part-time until he moved to Colorado from Herndon, Va., in 2012. He was elected to the National Academy of Sciences and was a past president of the Geological Society of Washington, the Mineralogical Society of America and the Society of Economic Geologists, which awarded to him its Penrose Gold Medal.
Pamela Shirley, principal
Pamela Shirley, 76, who worked 25 years for Montgomery County Public Schools and was principal of DuFief Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Md., for 11 years until 2003, died May 11 at a hospice center in The Villages, Fla. The cause was a stroke, said her husband, Edward Shirley.
Mrs. Shirley, who was named Montgomery County Principal of the Year by The Washington Post in 1996, was born Pamela Duncan in Baltimore and grew up in Washington. She moved to Maryland’s Eastern Shore in 2003 and ran an administration training program for Caroline County Public Schools before retiring to The Villages in 2013. She was a member of the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals and Oakdale Emory United Methodist Church in Olney.
Paul Kallan, NRC project manager
Paul Kallan, 59, a project manager in the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s office of nuclear reactor regulation, died May 11 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was a pulmonary embolism, said a brother, Peter Kallan.
Mr. Kallan, a resident of North Potomac, Md., was born in Athens. He came to the United States in 1978, settling initially in Salem, Va. He moved to the Washington area in 1989 and was an urban planner with Montgomery County before joining the NRC in 2008.
