Mrs. Ecton was born Constance Heil in Cloverly, Md. From the mid-1940s through the 1950s, she performed with her sisters in the Washington area as part of the Heil Sisters act. Among her early work, she was an executive assistant at the Indian Health Service.
Phyllis Brunson, research group executive
Phyllis Brunson, 64, a director from 1994 to 2019 at the Center for the Study of Social Policy, a not-for-profit research group in Washington, died March 26 at a hospital in the District. The cause was sepsis, said a nephew Derek Butts.
Ms. Brunson, a Washington resident, was born in Newport News, Va. Early in her career, she worked as a senior policy specialist and then a deputy director in the Maryland Governor’s Office for Children, Youth and Families. She founded the PRBrunson Group for Upstream Solutions in 2020. She was a consultant to the Council of Europe and the International Initiative for Children, Youth and Families.
James Blair, National Geographic photographer
James Blair, 90, a photographer for National Geographic magazine from 1962 until he retired in 1994, died April 25 at his home in Middlebury, Vt. The cause was pulmonary fibrosism, said a son-in-law, Scott Kerns.
Mr. Blair was born in Philadelphia. He led photography workshops and for the Geographic was staff photographer for 50 articles and books. A former resident of Washington, he moved to Vermont 20 years ago.
Jay Zeiler, law firm partner
Jay Zeiler, 77, a partner at the Washington law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld who developed a specialty in dispute resolution of international claims, died March 21 at his home in Middleburg, Va. The cause was neuroendocrine cancer, said his daughter, Telle Zeiler.
Mr. Zeiler was born in Leesburg, Va. He began his legal career after Army service as a platoon leader in the Vietnam War, and he received three Bronze Star Medals and the Purple Heart.
He worked at Akin Gump from 1974 to 2001 and headed its international practice in Brussels in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He volunteered with Legacies of War, a nonprofit organization that works to remove unexploded American bombs dropped in Laos during the Vietnam War.
Lawrence Wiser, lawyer, legislator
Lawrence Wiser, 90, a Maryland lawyer and Democratic Party activist who served in the state Senate and House of Delegates, died May 15 at his home in Kensington. The cause was myelofibrosis, a blood disorder, said a son, Robert Wiser.
Mr. Wiser was born in Berwyn Heights, Md. He served in the state Senate from 1975 to 1979 and in the House of Delegates from 1967 to 1975 and again from 1987 to 1991. He helped direct campaigns for Democrats seeking federal offices.
From 1975 to 2012, he was a lawyer in private practice in Kensington. Earlier, he had been a lawyer for Marriott and for a real-estate investment trust.
Richard Schacht, marketing specialist
Richard Schacht, 86, who from 1992 to 1995 was senior vice president for marketing and product research for the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board, died April 6 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Patricia Schacht.
Mr. Schacht, a resident of Oakton, Va., was born in Rockford, Ill. He had been a marketer for several companies before moving to the Washington area from Connecticut in 1992. He was a co-founder and supporter of the House D.C., an organization that helps at-risk youth in Washington’s Anacostia neighborhood.
