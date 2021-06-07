Ms. Myers was born in Washington. She was a 30-year staffer at the Smithsonian and had also served as curator of ceramics and glass, and was a specialist on American ceramics. She traveled extensively, including trips to Sweden, Finland, Russia and Japan, where she taught English to Japanese students.
Leon Rib, teacher
Leon Rib, 86, who taught history, economics, geography and Italian for 24 years at Eastern and Wilson high schools in Washington before retiring in 1994, died April 25 at a care center in Potomac, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, David Rib.
Mr. Rib, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in New York City, where he was a high school history teacher early in his career.
Mary Tweedie, landscape designer
Mary Tweedie, 63, who had been an independent landscape designer and contractor in the Washington area since the late 1970s, died March 26 at a hospital in Pittsburgh. The cause was acute myelogenous leukemia, a form of blood cancer, said a niece Alison Tweedie-Perry.
Ms. Tweedie was born in Margaretville, N.Y. She settled in the Washington area in 1960 and moved to Schellsburg, Pa., from Glen Echo, Md., in 2006.
Salvador 'Buddy' Masanque, photo store owner
Salvador “Buddy” Masanque, 75, owner of Flash Quality Photo in Fairfax County, Va., from the early 1990s to early 2000s and then a sales associate at the CarMax in Sterling, Va., for about a decade, died April 18 at a hospital in Leesburg, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a stepson, James Chupeco.
Mr. Masanque, a resident of Ashburn, Va., was born in the Philippines. He settled in the Washington area in the mid-1970s and worked in men’s retail.
Thomas Duke, educator
Thomas Duke, 95, a history teacher, counselor and assistant principal at Williamsburg Middle School, the Arlington, Va., school where he worked for 42 years before retiring in 1994, died May 5 at a care center in Aldie, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Thomas Duke Jr.
Mr. Duke, a resident of Sterling, Va., was born in Washington.
Sally Rathvon, teacher
Sally Rathvon, 97, an elementary school teacher on Long Island who moved to the Washington area in 1989, died May 21 at a retirement community in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Jim Rathvon.
Mrs. Rathvon was born Sally Raymond in Omaha. She co-wrote a book, “Whatever Happened to Cinderella?: Middle-aged Women Reveal Their True Stories” (1980). She was a member of River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Bethesda.
