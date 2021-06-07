Marvin Weissberg, builder, developer
Marvin Weissberg, 94, a commercial real estate developer who helped transform the Rosslyn section of Arlington, Va., from a neighborhood of small shops into an urban center of offices and residential towers, died May 17 at his home in Annapolis, Md. The cause was the novel coronavirus, said a daughter, Wesley Weissberg.
Mr. Weissberg was born in New York City and had lived in the Washington area since 1940. His early career scouting Northern Virginia for location sites of future 7-Eleven convenience stores led him to conclude correctly it was also fertile terrain for large office and residential buildings.
He was a board member of Arena Stage and established the Weissberg Foundation in 1988 to support racial inclusivity and sensitivity in the arts. He was also a Democratic Party activist.
Larry Barringer, correctional, security officer
Larry Barringer, 77, a correctional officer at the former Lorton Reformatory who also had been a shipping and receiving officer at Howard University and a security officer at the engineering company PAE, died May 10 at a hospital in Clinton, Md. The cause was a pulmonary edema, said a son, Eric Barringer.
Mr. Barringer, a resident of Suitland, Md., was born in Washington. He retired from PAE in 2010 after nine years with the company. Earlier he had worked 10 years at Lorton and 20 years at Howard.
Curtis Ellison, Air Force intelligence officer
Curtis Ellison, 64, an Air Force intelligence analyst from 1977 to 1999 who retired at the rank of master sergeant, died Apr. 16 at his home in Upper Marlboro, Md. The cause of death was complications from ALS, said his wife, Tawanna Ellison.
Mr. Ellison was born in Washington. After his military retirement, he worked retail at the Target in Annapolis, Md., until 2020.
Curtis Moore, Air Force officer, AARP official
Curtis Moore, 94, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who then was member services director at AARP in Washington from the mid-1970s to 1996, died April 21 at a retirement community in Solomons, Md. The cause was renal failure, said a stepdaughter, Daphne Williams.
Col. Moore, a Philadelphia native, served 26 years in the Air Force and was a Vietnam War veteran. After working at AARP, he was a substitute teacher for Calvert County (Md.) public schools.
Michael Hartman, HVAC technician, football coach
Michael Hartman, 53, who coached youth football in the Washington area and ran a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning business, died May 3 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was complications from covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, said his brother Tony Hartman.
Mr. Hartman, who lived in Arnold, Md., was a native of Silver Spring, Md. He played football at Northwood and John F. Kennedy high schools, and at Salisbury (Md.) University, where he was a four-year letterman as a tight end.
Mr. Hartman had been the junior varsity team offensive coordinator at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Md., since 2013. Earlier, he coached at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., and St. Bernadette School in Silver Spring.
A certified HVAC technician since 1990, Mr. Hartman started the heating and cooling service arm of Thomas E. Clark Plumbing, a Silver Spring company founded in 1891 by his great-great-grandfather.
