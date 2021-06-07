James Forsberg, HUD official
James Forsberg, 82, who worked about 25 years for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development before retiring in 1994 as director of the Office of Special Needs Assistance Programs, died May 5 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was complications from lung cancer, said his companion of 36 years, Elaine Braverman.
Mr. Forsberg, who lived in Arlington, Va., was born in Willmar, Minn., and raised in Worland, Wyo. He came to the Washington area in the early 1970s and helped to develop and manage HUD’s Community Development Block Grant Program and homeless assistance programs.
After a stroke impaired his speech in 2003, he devoted more of his time to taking digital photography and volunteered as a photographer at the Stroke Comeback Center in Vienna, Va., where he received treatment. His picture of two women in traditional Provençal dress in Arles, France, won 1st place in a Washington Post travel photo contest.
Mary Anderson, teacher
Mary Anderson, 73, a third-grade teacher at Emerick Elementary School in Purcellville, Va., from 1989 until her retirement in 2011, died April 20 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was complications following open heart surgery, said her husband, Robert Anderson.
Mrs. Anderson, a resident of Purcellville since 1985, was born Mary Craig in Coatesville, Pa.
Emma Moreno, Census Bureau official
Emma Moreno, 84, who worked at the Census Bureau as deputy director of its congressional affairs office from 1992 to 1996 and then special assistant to the bureau’s director from 1997 to 2000, died April 23 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a stroke, said her daughter, Cynthia Moreno.
Mrs. Moreno, a resident of Upper Marlboro, Md., was born Emma Tamez in San Antonio. She joined the Census Bureau in 1972 as an administrative assistant. She was director of federal affairs for the League of United Latin American Citizens from 2000 to 2008. She was a board member of the National Hispanic Council on Aging and a volunteer at the Brookfield United Methodist Church in Upper Marlboro.
Sandra Ann Hyland, speech pathologist
Sandra Ann Hyland, 78, a speech pathologist for stroke patients who worked at a nursing home in Arlington, Va., from 1983 to 1986 and at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association from 1989 to 1993, died April 10 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was complications following an intestinal operation, said her husband, John J. Hyland III.
Mrs. Hyland, an Alexandria resident, was born Sandra Coleman in Bisbee, Ariz. She settled in Alexandria in 1983 after practicing speech pathology for stroke patients in Kitsap County, Wash. In Alexandria, she was a volunteer ombudsman at ManorCare Health Services and president of the Garden Club of Waynewood.
— From staff reports