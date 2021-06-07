Dr. Chandeysson, a resident of Morrison, Ill., was born in Milwaukee and grew up in St. Louis. He was an engineer with the NASA contractor Bellcomm who contributed to the space program in the 1960s and early 1970s. He graduated from medical school in 1976 and worked briefly at the National Institutes of Health before joining the FDA. He retired in 2016 and moved to Morrison from North Arlington in 2017.