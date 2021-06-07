Mr. Carter, who worked as a Transportation Department official in the Nixon administration, ran his monthly magazine for 15 years until he sold the trade publication in 1989.
Mr. Carter was born in Philadelphia and raised in Washington. He traced his genealogy on his mother’s side to Charles Carroll, a wealthy Maryland planter and one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, and on his father’s side to Robert Carter I, a prominent colonist in Virginia. Mr. Carter co-wrote “Creating Capitol Hill: Place, Proprietors, and People” (2018), a book about the Founding Fathers’ negotiations and establishment of the nation’s capital.
He was a founding member of the Friends of Stead Park and a key figure in its efforts to redesign and rebuild the park’s playground and playing field in Northwest Washington. He was a knight in the Order of Malta, a Catholic organization, and a course marshal at the Kemper Open (now the Booz Allen Classic).
Paul Chandeysson Sr., FDA medical device reviewer
Paul Chandeysson Sr., 85, a Food and Drug Administration medical device reviewer who approved defibrillator technologies and conducted research on medical equipment, died April 13 at a hospice center in Sterling, Ill. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Paul Chandeysson Jr.
Dr. Chandeysson, a resident of Morrison, Ill., was born in Milwaukee and grew up in St. Louis. He was an engineer with the NASA contractor Bellcomm who contributed to the space program in the 1960s and early 1970s. He graduated from medical school in 1976 and worked briefly at the National Institutes of Health before joining the FDA. He retired in 2016 and moved to Morrison from North Arlington in 2017.
Clarence Robinson Jr., Marine captain, editor
Clarence Robinson Jr., 87, a Marine Corps captain who participated in combat operations in the Korea and Vietnam wars and became a senior military editor at Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine, died May 27 at his home in Vienna, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Michael Robinson.
Capt. Robinson was born in Mobile, Ala., and served 20 years in the Marine Corps before retiring in the early 1970s. His medals included two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.
He worked 12 years at Aviation Week, receiving an Overseas Press Club award for coverage of the Iran-Iraq War in 1983. He left the magazine the next year and then became editor in chief of the Fairfax County-based Signal Magazine, which covers trends in military technology and similar topics, before retiring in 1998.
Doris Webb, secretary
Doris Webb, 103, private secretary to social activist and philanthropist Margaret Scattergood from 1965 to 1985, died May 9 at her home in McLean, Va. The cause was protein calorie malnutrition, said a daughter, Leslie Leggio.
Mrs. Webb was born Doris Carson in Logan, Iowa, and had lived in the Washington area since 1958. She was a deacon, bell ringer and member of the chancel choir at Falls Church Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years.
— From staff reports