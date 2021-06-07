Gordon Cavanaugh, law firm partner
Gordon Cavanaugh, 93, a partner in the law firm Reno & Cavanaugh who served as general counsel to the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities, a coalition of urban housing agencies, from 1981 to 2002, died May 26 at an assisted-living facility in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Sean Cavanaugh.
Mr. Cavanaugh, a Bethesda resident, was born in Philadelphia. Early in his career, he was Philadelphia’s housing director, commissioner of licenses and inspections, and an assistant city solicitor. He moved to the Washington area in 1971 and served as executive director of the nonprofit Housing Assistance Council and then administrator of the Agriculture Department’s Farmers Home Administration before starting his firm in 1981.
He was a past chairman of what is now the development and humanitarian aid organization Global Communities and a past commissioner of the D.C. Housing Authority. He was a volunteer with the Perry School Community Services Center in Washington.
Michael Hudson, Georgetown professor
Michael Hudson, 82, a retired professor of international relations and Arab studies at Georgetown University who served as director of its Center for Contemporary Arab Studies, died May 26 at his daughter’s home in Tucson. The cause was cancer, said his daughter, Leila Hudson.
Dr. Hudson, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in New Haven, Conn. He served on the Georgetown faculty from 1975 until retiring in 2010. He was also director of the Middle East Institute and a professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.
Russel Jones, academician, consultant
Russel Jones, 85, an academician and engineering consultant who had served on the faculties of Ohio State University, Boston University and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, died May 8 at his home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Bethany Jones.
Dr. Jones was born in Tarentum, Pa., and moved to the Washington area in 1995. He served a year as president of the University of Delaware before resigning in 1988 amid disagreements with the board of trustees.
From 2006 to 2008 he was president of the old Masdar Institute of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi. He was a private consultant, former executive director of the National Society of Professional Engineers, vice president of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, and editor of the International Engineering Education Digest.
— From staff reports