Mr. Flatow was born in Breslau, Germany, and raised partly in Shanghai, where his family sought refuge from the Holocaust. He then moved to Uruguay and was an alternate representing the South American country in men’s gymnastics at the 1951 Pan American Games in Buenos Aires.
Mr. Flatow had been a volunteer landscaper with Fairfax County Public Schools and a member of the D.C. Ski Club and the Fairfax County Golden Racquets sports club before moving to Myrtle Beach from Alexandria, Va., in 2009.
Christopher Cartwright, NOAA budget office director
Christopher Cartwright, 52, who for the past 30 years worked in administrative and financial management roles with agencies of the Commerce Department, most recently as director of the budget office at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, died May 1 at a hospice in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Kara Cartwright.
Mr. Cartwright, who lived in North Potomac, Md., was a Philadelphia native. He was a member of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs and a past treasurer of the Dufief Homeowners Association.
Calvin 'Charles' Brunner, mechanical engineer
Calvin “Charles” Brunner, 82, a mechanical engineer who specialized in waste incineration and disposal, died May 10 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was complications following heart surgery, said a daughter, Jeryl Brunner.
Mr. Brunner, a resident of Ashburn, Va., was born in New York City and had lived in the Washington area since 1982. Since 1986, he had been president of his own waste treatment company, Incinerator Consultants, which designed and repaired incinerators all over the world. He wrote books on treatment and disposal of medical and hazardous waste.
F. Rodney Drake, psychiatrist
F. Rodney Drake, 80, chief of child and adolescent psychiatry at the old Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington from 1980 to 1984 who later worked as a psychiatric consultant, died April 19 at an assisted-living home in Black Mountain, N.C. The cause was primary progressive aphasia, a neurological syndrome, said his partner, Janet Adrian.
Dr. Drake, a native of Plattsburgh, N.Y., served 20 years in the Army Medical Corps before retiring as a colonel in 1989. His decorations included the Legion of Merit. He was a past president of the Washington Psychiatric Society and the executive council of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Society of Greater Washington. He moved to Black Mountain from Chevy Chase, Md., in 2019.
Joseph Brothman, MedStar officer
Joseph Brothman, 70, an officer of MedStar Health for 25 years who retired in 2015, died May 20 at his home in Laurel, Md. The cause was amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and a neurodegenerative disease, said his wife, Margaret Brothman.
Mr. Brothman was born in Baltimore. Among MedStar assignments, he was assistant vice president for information services at Washington Hospital Center. He was a youth basketball, soccer and lacrosse coach.
