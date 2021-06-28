Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Michael Cook,

EPA officer

Michael Cook, 79, an officer of the Environmental Protection Agency who specialized in drinking water and wastewater management and retired in 2006 as director of the Office of Superfund Remediation and Technology Innovation, died May 27 at his home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Benjamin Cook.

Mr. Cook was born in Buffalo and grew up on a farm in Upstate New York. He was a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford in England and later said the Rhodes selection committee was impressed by the fact that he knew how to milk a cow. Before joining the EPA in 1973, he was a Foreign Service officer in Vietnam and Thailand.

Mavourneen 'Mav' McCarthy,

nurse

Mavourneen ‘Mav’ McCarthy, 80, an obstetric nurse in Washington at the old Columbia Hospital for Women in the late 1960s who was later on the staff of American University’s Student Health Center and worked as a private-duty hospice nurse, died June 25 at her home in D.C. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said her husband, former Washington Post columnist Colman McCarthy.

Mrs. McCarthy was born Mavourneen Deegan in Manhattan. She retired from nursing in 2000 and had also been a freelance writer specializing in health, in particular stories about midwives and home births. In 1982, she co-founded the Center for Teaching Peace, a nonprofit in Washington directed by her husband. She was also a volunteer health-care provider at Home Run Baseball Camp in Washington, run by her son John McCarthy.

William Clarke,

ambassador

William Clarke, 79, a career Foreign Service officer who retired in 2001 after three years as ambassador to Eritrea, died May 23 at his home in Renton, Wash. The cause was kidney failure, said a daughter, Christina Armstrong.

Mr. Clarke, a Chicago native, began his State Department career in 1965. His foreign postings included Panama, Japan, France and Egypt. He had been deputy assistant secretary of counterintelligence. A former resident of Purcellville, Va., he moved to the state of Washington in 2020.

John Doll,

patent officer

John Doll, 72, who served at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office from 1974 to 2009 and retired after having served as acting undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and acting director of the patent office, died May 20 at a hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. The cause was lung cancer, said a stepson-in-law, Brian Pace.

Mr. Doll was born in Coldwater, Ohio. He moved in 2011 to Mooresville, N.C., from Huntingtown, Md.

Robert Vandeman,

minister, church executive

Robert Vandeman, 71, who served the Seventh-day Adventist Church for nearly 50 years as a minister as well as an executive administrator of the church’s governing organizations, died April 23 at his home in Clarksville, Md. The cause was cancer, said his daughter Keri Tomenko.

Mr. Vandeman, a native of Hins­dale, Ill., was senior pastor of Spencerville Seventh-day Adventist Church in Silver Spring, Md., from 1983 to 1995. He then began working in Columbia, Md., holding executive positions with the church. He was executive secretary of the Columbia Union Conference, which coordinates the church’s work in the Mid-Atlantic region, for nine years until 2020.

He was board chair of WGTS-FM (91.9), a Christian music and talk FM radio station based in Takoma Park, Md., and a board trustee of Adventist HealthCare in Gaithersburg, Md.

Alfred Hillmann,

production company president

Alfred Hillmann, 86, editor and assistant director of the 1958 science fiction-horror hit “The Blob” and later president of a video and audio production company specializing in mixed-media programming for museums, educational institutions and corporations, died May 20 at his home in Washington. The cause was complications from covid-19, said his wife, Michal Carr.

Mr. Hillmann, a native of Queens, was working for Valley Forge Films, a small studio in Pennsylvania, when it began production of a low-budget movie about a gelatinous alien creature that terrorizes a small town. It starred Steve McQueen in his first major lead role and featured a perky theme song co-written by composer Burt Bacharach.

Shortly before the film’s release, Mr. Hillman was drafted into the Army and sent to D.C. to make surgical training films at the old Walter Reed Army Medical Center. In 1974, he co-founded with his wife the multimedia firm Hillmann & Carr. The D.C.-based firm has produced interactive media experiences, film and audio for exhibitions at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of the Marine Corps, among other places.

— From staff reports