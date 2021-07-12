Mr. Turner was born in Pueblo, Colo. After joining the Justice Department in 1965, he assisted in the federal conspiracy prosecution of three Klansmen convicted in the fatal shooting of Detroit resident Viola Liuzzo, who was participating in the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march in Alabama.
Over the years, he also oversaw voting rights cases and misconduct prosecutions of police officers, including the 1991 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police. He retired in 1994. His book “Selma and the Liuzzo Murder Trials: The First Modern Civil Rights Convictions,” was published in 2018.
Walter Donaldson, property manager
Walter Donaldson, 74, a residential property manager who also rehabilitated decaying buildings in the region, died May 2 at his home in North Potomac, Md. The cause was glioblastoma, said his wife, Jean Donaldson.
Mr. Donaldson was born in Laurel, Md. From 1998 until his death, he was owner and president of the Donaldson Group property management company.
Lois Leland, teacher
Lois Leland, 97, a retired Montgomery County elementary school teacher who taught from 1958 to 1993 at Bannockburn Elementary in Bethesda, Md., and then Whetstone Elementary in Montgomery Village, Md., died May 11 at the home of a daughter in Bethesda. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said the daughter, Lynn Adkins.
Mrs. Leland, a Bethesda resident, she was born Lynn Heinzman in Washington. Her first husband, Navy Lt. Lewis Adkins, was a test pilot who died in an airplane accident in 1955.
Carroll Lee, CPA and office clerk
Carroll Lee, 92, a certified public accountant who also was an office clerk with the Navy Material Command and other federal agencies, died June 9 at his home in Lanham, Md. The cause was dementia, said a son-in-law, Branden Hall.
Mr. Lee was born in Philadelphia and was a federal government office clerk from 1948 to 1987. From 1961 to 2005, he was a CPA working out of his home, first with the firm Lee-Broadus and then with Wilfong, Morris & Rusk.
Michael Brooks, D.C. police officer
Michael Brooks, 66, a former Washington police officer who later became a federal anti-terrorism instructor in Atlanta, died June 23 at his home in Atlanta. The cause was heart disease, said a cousin, Steve Kemp.
Mr. Brooks was born in Washington and served 26 years as a D.C. police officer, helping to found the special weapons and tactics unit. In 1999, he moved to Atlanta from Woodbridge, Va., and was an instructor of anti-terrorism tactics and procedures with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security.
