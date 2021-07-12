Mr. Doll was born in Coldwater, Ohio. He moved in 2011 to Mooresville, N.C., from Huntingtown, Md.
Patricia McMurray, Energy Department employee
Patricia McMurray, 74, a media-relations specialist who had spent the past two years as an Energy Department communications manager, died May 30 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said her son William Clausen.
Ms. McMurray, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born in Pasadena, Calif., and raised in New York City. She was a news editor for “The NewsHour With Jim Lehrer” from 1995 to 1997 and later was an editor and writer for Georgetown University’s alumni magazine. She also worked for trade and public-relations firms.
She was secretary of the National Capital Area Chapter of the United States Association for Energy Economics and a member of the Women’s Council on Energy and the Environment and Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda.
Sondra Hemenway, women's advocate
Sondra Hemenway, 67, an advocate for women’s health who served eight years as a political appointee in the Clinton administration, died June 5 at her home in McLean, Va. The cause was cancer, said a friend, Mary Dixon.
Ms. Hemenway was born Sondra Seba in Clinton, Okla., and raised in Hot Springs, Ark., where she had been a family friend of Bill Clinton. The former sales representative and special events consultant worked on Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign and transition team and later worked on commissions and initiatives focused on women.
After her time at the White House, she did consulting work and served on the Fairfax County Commission for Women. She was on the board of what is now the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument in Washington and the Fairfax County Convention and Visitors Corporation.
Garnette Saylor, Girl Scouts leader
Garnette Saylor, 90, a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Lanham, Md., and longtime Girl Scouts leader, died June 4 at an assisted-living facility in Virginia Beach, Va. The cause was hypertensive heart and kidney disease, said her daughter Vicky McClinton.
Mrs. Saylor, a former Girl Scouts service unit chairwoman in Lanham, was born Garnette Melton in Aulander, N.C., and grew up there and in Washington. She lived in Lanham for about 45 years before moving to Virginia Beach in 2016.
Marianne Josem, social worker
Marianne Josem, 71, who worked as a licensed independent clinical social worker for the past 10 years and volunteered to help maintain the Biltmore Triangle Garden in the District’s Kalorama neighborhood, died May 26 at her home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said her brother William Josem.
Ms. Josem, a native of Norwalk, Conn., came to Washington in 1972 and spent the early years of her career as a housing specialist and community organizer with nonprofit organizations, including the Friendship House Association and 40Plus of Greater Washington, where she was deputy executive director.
Miriam Kelty, NIH psychologist
Miriam Kelty, 82, a retired National Institutes of Health psychologist and bioethics and behavioral researcher, died June 6 at the home of a son in Washington. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Ruth Kelty.
Dr. Kelty, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born Miriam Friedman in New York City. She worked at NIH from 1968 to 2007, holding executive positions with the National Institute on Aging and serving as executive secretary of the behavioral and neuroscience review. She had also been chief of the science directorate at the American Psychological Association. Since 2007, she had been a consultant.
— From staff reports