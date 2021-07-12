Mrs. Rice, a District resident, was born Ella Johnson in Macon, Ga. She moved to the Washington area in 1946, and taught elementary school in Prince George’s County before joining Draper. She left after two years and later was a guidance counselor at Noyes and Langdon elementary schools before retiring in 1979.
Donald Mansfield, Air Force officer, Hill aide
Donald Mansfield, 93, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and veteran of two wars who later spent 16 years as an administrative assistant to Rep. John Seiberling (D-Ohio), died June 4 at the home of a daughter in Ithaca, N.Y. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said the daughter, Virginia Mansfield-Richardson.
Col. Mansfield was born in Akron, Ohio, joined the Air Force in 1950. During the Korean War, he was a pilot on 30 night missions and flew the aircraft that dropped the last bomb on North Korea minutes before the armistice was signed, according to an Akron Beacon Journal article from August 1953, quoting an Air Force dispatch. He served in Vietnam in 1970, then began working for Seiberling. A former resident of Alexandria, Va., he moved to Ithaca six years ago.
Roger Stone, journalist, environmentalist
Roger Stone, 86, a former journalist with Time magazine and an environmentalist who in 1993 established the nonprofit Sustainable Development Institute, died June 4 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Florence Stone.
Mr. Stone, a District resident, was born in New York City. He was a Time bureau chief in San Francisco, Rio de Janeiro and Paris in the 1960s and assistant to the president of the magazine, then a top communications officer in the 1970s at Chase Manhattan Bank and president of the Center for Inter-American Relations. He moved to Washington in 1982, and became a vice president of the World Wildlife Fund. He wrote seven books, including a biography of former Smithsonian Institution leader S. Dillon Ripley. He retired in 2018.
John Mascatello, sports agent
John Mascatello, 61, a sports agent who specialized in golf and had a client list that included some of the world’s top players and major championship winners, died June 27 at his home in St. Simons Island, Ga. The cause was stomach cancer, said his wife, Beth Ann Mascatello.
Mr. Mascatello, a native of Brooklyn, began his career in 1985 at ProServ, a Washington-based sports management firm that mostly represented pro tennis players. He headed its golf department and, in 1991, he and ProServ colleague Bud Martin started their own golf representation business, Cambridge Sports International.
One of Mr. Mascatello’s early clients was John Daly, a future champion whom he and Martin signed only a few months before Daly came out of nowhere to win the 1991 PGA Championship by three shots at Crooked Stick Golf Club outside Indianapolis.
The Cambridge partners sold the company to SFX Sports Group in 1998, and Mr. Mascatello stayed on. In 2011, SFX was purchased by Wasserman, a Los Angeles-based sports and entertainment marketing and management firm.
For the past decade, Mr. Mascatello, Martin and Terry Reilly, an early Cambridge hire, ran Wasserman’s golf division, which represented more than 50 players worldwide. The client list includes top players such as Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson and Matthew Wolff, who won his first PGA Tour event in 2019 at 20. At his death, Mr. Mascatello was Wasserman’s executive vice president and managing executive.
A longtime resident of Middleburg, Va., he moved during the coronavirus pandemic to his vacation home in St. Simons Island.
