Mr. Stone, a District resident, was born in New York City. He was a Time bureau chief in San Francisco, Rio de Janeiro and Paris in the 1960s and assistant to the president of the magazine, then a top communications officer in the 1970s at Chase Manhattan Bank and president of the Center for Inter-American Relations. He moved to Washington in 1982, and became a vice president of the World Wildlife Fund. He wrote seven books, including a biography of former Smithsonian Institution leader S. Dillon Ripley. He retired in 2018.