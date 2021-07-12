Mr. Bergin, a resident of Fairfax County, Va., was born in Stamford, Conn. He served 20 years in the Foreign Service, mainly as a political officer, and he retired in 1987. He then operated Banana Tree, a shop in Alexandria, Va., specializing in Asian goods, household items, antiques and furniture. He closed that business in 2011. He also wrote four books about his experiences in Asia.