Dr. Smith was born in Marlow, Okla. From 1972 to 1999, she was executive director of NAEYC, where the membership grew from fewer than 20,000 to more than 100,000 under her leadership. It worked to uphold and improve quality standards for early-childhood programs and teacher preparation.
From 1999 to 2010, she was on the staff of the Council for Professional Recognition, a nonprofit professional advocacy organization. She also served on educational boards and committees. A former resident of Silver Spring, Md., she moved to Oakland in 2020.
Robert Royce, pharmacist
Robert Royce, 97, who owned and operated three pharmacies in the District, including Dumbarton Pharmacy for 40 years before retiring in 1994, died May 28 at a nursing home in Rockville, Md. The cause was complications from cardiovascular heart disease, said his son Michael Royce.
Mr. Royce, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was a native Washingtonian who served in the Army during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. His military commendations included the Silver Star and three Bronze Star Medals.
Robert Bergin, Foreign Service officer
Robert Bergin, 83, a Foreign Service officer who served in Asia and Africa, died June 9 at a hospital in Chantilly, Va. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Monique Bergin.
Mr. Bergin, a resident of Fairfax County, Va., was born in Stamford, Conn. He served 20 years in the Foreign Service, mainly as a political officer, and he retired in 1987. He then operated Banana Tree, a shop in Alexandria, Va., specializing in Asian goods, household items, antiques and furniture. He closed that business in 2011. He also wrote four books about his experiences in Asia.
Frank Yeager, Labor Department personnel officer
Frank Yeager, 91, former director of personnel management at the Labor Department, died May 15 at a hospital in Leesburg, Va. The cause was complications of a stroke, said a daughter, Marcia Kinter.
Mr. Yeager, a resident of Herndon, Va., was born in Detroit. He had spent 30 years at the Labor Department before retiring in 1986 and was a member of the Senior Executive Service. From 1987 to 1996, he was a contractor/consultant with the National Academy of Public Administration.
Raymond Turner, physician
Raymond Turner, 88, a Washington-area physician and medical officer at health associations and hospitals including Greater Southeast Community Hospital and Group Health, died June 12 at a shock trauma center in Baltimore.
A son, Nick Turner, said he died of injuries suffered in a June 8 multicar accident on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Dr. Turner, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in New York City. Before settling in Washington in 1965, he was on the medical staff of a commission that examined the results of radiation exposure on victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.
His medical work in the Washington area included periods of teaching at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He retired in 2001 as chief medical officer of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield but continued to work as a volunteer physician.
— From staff reports