Mr. Spiers was born in Orange, N.J., and joined the State Department in 1962. His assignments also included assistant secretary of state for politico-military affairs. In his final job, he was responsible for budgeting, counterterrorism, embassy security, and the care and feeding of 20,000 State Department employees.
From 1989 to 1992, he was undersecretary general of the United Nations. A former resident of Fairfax County, Va., he lived in Vermont and New Hampshire in retirement.
Lucy Cohen, anthropology professor
Lucy Cohen, 85, a Catholic University anthropology professor who retired in 2012, died July 2 at an assisted-living facility in McLean, Va. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said Joshua Samuels, a colleague.
Dr. Cohen was born in San Jose, Costa Rica. She came to the Washington area in 1958 as a clinical social worker at St. Elizabeths Hospital. Later she was chief of program evaluation at a community mental health center and a social science research training director at the National Institute of Mental Health. She joined the Catholic University faculty in 1969.
George Lampman, Marine, GSA officer
George Lampman, 93, who retired as a Marine Corps warrant officer in 1968 and then managed cafeterias for the General Services Administration until 1992, died June 20 at the home of a daughter in Charlottesville. The cause was heart ailments, said Fred Lash, a friend and Marine Corps colleague.
Mr. Lampman was born in the Bronx and joined the Marine Corps in 1947. He was a security officer at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul during the Korean War and later managed mess halls at Marine bases in the United States. He moved to Charlottesville from Springfield, Va., in 2018.
Edward Feeney, Prince George's schools chief
Edward Feeney, 93, a teacher, principal and superintendent of the Prince George’s County Public Schools during a period of racial desegregation and its aftermath, died July 1 at his home in Catonsville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Patrick Feeney.
Dr. Feeney was born in Portland, Maine, and he was a Prince George’s County schoolteacher, principal and administrator from 1953 to 1984, the last eight years as superintendent.
Midway through the 1972-1973 school year — when Dr. Feeney was assistant superintendent — the school system implemented an extensive court-ordered busing system to achieve racial balance. Dire predictions of an unmitigated social and educational disaster failed to materialize. During his superintendency, Dr. Feeney presided over such thorny issues as school closings and budget cuts.
In retirement Dr. Feeney was director for five years of the Lincoln School in San Jose, Costa Rica. Later he taught literature at Our Lady of Carmel High School in Baltimore and at the Community College of Baltimore County.
Zachary Ephraim, optometrist
Zachary Ephraim, 106, an optometrist who practiced in Washington from 1947 to 1982, died June 22 at a hospital in Boca Raton, Fla. The cause was pneumonia and a heart attack, said a son, Barry Ephraim.
Dr. Ephraim was born in Brooklyn. During World War II, he was a D.C. police officer. In 1942, he was instrumental in the apprehension of sniper-slayer fugitive John Eugene Eklund. Dr. Ephraim switched professions a few years later. He retired in 1982 and moved to Florida from Bethesda, Md.
— From staff reports