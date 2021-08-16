Paul McGuckian, circuit court judge
Paul McGuckian, 83, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge who presided over high- profile cases during his more than 30 years on the bench, died May 19 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said his ex-wife, Eileen McGuckian.
Judge McGuckian served as Montgomery County’s county attorney for eight years before he was appointed to the Montgomery County District Court in 1987 by Gov. William Donald Schaefer. He was appointed to the Circuit Court 18 months later. Over the course of his career, he tried cases that received national media attention, including the 1998 murder-for-hire trial of onetime U.S. Senate candidate Ruthann Aron. The case ended in a mistrial. He went into semiretirement when he took senior status in 2003 and heard his final case in 2020.
Judge McGuckian was born in Norwood, Mass. He worked for the U.S. Commerce Department as an international trade analyst and later became active in civic affairs while practicing with a private law firm in Rockville.
Norman Gottlieb, Army colonel
Norman Gottlieb, 75, an Army colonel and Vietnam War veteran who retired in 2005 as senior military reserve assistant to the secretary of the Army, died June 9 at a senior residence facility in Annandale, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a sister-in-law, Mary Narayan.
Col. Gottlieb was born in Kalamazoo, Mich., and joined the Army in 1968. From 2005 to 2009, he was a legislative assistant to then-Virginia state Sen. Mark R. Herring (D).
James Simpson, water supervisor
James Simpson, 75, who worked 35 years for the D.C. Water and Sewer Authority and retired as a supervisor in 2001, died June 15 at his home in Fort Washington, Md. The cause was dementia, said a son, Derrick Simpson.
Mr. Simpson was born in Atlanta. He was a volunteer foster grandparent with the United Planning Organization, a community agency.
Charlotte Henschel, social worker, therapist
Charlotte Henschel, 85, a social worker in the 1980s and early 1990s at the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home (now the U.S. Armed Forces Retirement Home) and then at Human Affairs International, which manages mental health care for companies, died June 18 at a hospice center in Naples, Fla. The cause was injuries from a fall, said a son, Evan Henschel.
Mrs. Henschel was born Charlotte Karmazin in Washington. She was an independent therapist in Rockville, Md., from 1994 to 1998, and continued practicing in Naples until 2018.
Rosemary 'Mimi' Guerin, administrative assistant
Rosemary “Mimi” Guerin, 72, an administrative assistant and convention planner at the Smokeless Tobacco Council from 1987 to 2000, died June 5 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was lung cancer, said a friend, Doreen Sanborn.
Ms. Guerin, a D.C. resident, was born in Alice, Tex., and had lived in the Washington area since 1975. She had been an office assistant with other trade groups before joining Smokeless Tobacco.
