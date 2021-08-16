Judge McGuckian served as Montgomery County’s county attorney for eight years before he was appointed to the Montgomery County District Court in 1987 by Gov. William Donald Schaefer. He was appointed to the Circuit Court 18 months later. Over the course of his career, he tried cases that received national media attention, including the 1998 murder-for-hire trial of onetime U.S. Senate candidate Ruthann Aron. The case ended in a mistrial. He went into semiretirement when he took senior status in 2003 and heard his final case in 2020.