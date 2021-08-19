Mr. Kolar spent 53 years at Good Counsel until his retirement in 2018. In addition to history classes, he taught business law and accounting. He was an assistant football coach for 30 years before serving as head coach for six seasons and leading the team to two divisional championships in the mid-1990s. He also coached baseball, basketball and track and field.
An Olney resident since 1996, Mr. Kolar was born in the New York borough of Queens and raised in the Washington area, mainly in Silver Spring, Md. He was a recipient of the Theodore James Ryken Award, the highest award given to an adult in the Xaverian Brothers school community and was inducted into Good Counsel’s athletic hall of fame.
Martin Lowenkopf, intelligence analyst
Martin Lowenkopf, 93, a State Department intelligence analyst who retired from federal service in 1989 as deputy director of African affairs, died May 21 at his home in New York City. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a son, Ted Lowenkopf.
Dr. Lowenkopf was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., and began his State Department service in Munich as an immigrant relocation officer in 1949 and 1950. Later he sailed a 90-foot schooner off the coast of Canada and taught political science at Stanford University and Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania, but he returned to the State Department in the 1960s and again from 1975 to 1989.
In the 1990s, Dr. Lowenkopf was a visiting fellow at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. A former resident of Bethesda, Md., he moved to New York in 2020.
James Starrs, GWU law professor
James Starrs, 90, a professor of criminal law and forensic science at George Washington University law school for more than 40 years, died June 26 at his home in Springfield, Va. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Siobhan Starrs.
Mr. Starrs, a native of the New York borough of Brooklyn, retired and took emeritus status in 2010. He was an adviser to the FBI research facility at Quantico, Va., and to civil rights organizations.
He bicycled across the United States four times and edited the 1982 volume “The Noiseless Tenor: The Bicycle in Literature.” He was a member of the Potomac Pedalers Touring Club.
— From staff reports