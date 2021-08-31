Mr. Wood, a resident of Severna Park, Md., was born in Midland, Tex., and moved to the Washington area in 1981. Before founding the Energy Blue Project in 2013, he was an economist with the Democratic Policy Committee, legislative director for Sen. Robert C. Byrd (D-W.Va.), director of federal relations for telephone companies that were once part of the Bell System, and a vice president of a company involved in coal mining.