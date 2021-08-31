He later was counsel to Senate Democratic leaders Robert C. Byrd of West Virginia and George J. Mitchell of Maine from 1987 to 1995. He then served as Senate parliamentarian again until his retirement.
After leaving the Senate, Mr. Dove was of counsel to the Patton Boggs law firm in Washington and served on the faculties of George Washington and Georgetown universities. In 2012 he moved to Charleston from Falls Church, Va.
Diane Engster, disability rights advocate
Diane Engster, 67, a mental health advocate and activist for the rights of people with mental disabilities and illnesses, died July 1 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was cancer, said her husband, L. William Yolton.
Ms. Engster was born in Warren, Ohio, moved to the Washington area in 1984 and resided in the Mount Vernon section of Fairfax County. For two years, she worked for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and then became a full-time volunteer worker.
She did legal work for people with mental disabilities, chaired the Northern Virginia Mental Health Consumers Association and served on a Fairfax County community services board and on federal commissions investigating mental health issues.
Jonathan Wood, energy advocate
Jonathan Wood, 64, the founder and chief executive of Energy Blue Project, a nationwide coalition seeking to develop solutions to problems related to climate and energy, died June 29 at a hospital in Myrtle Beach, S.C., while on a family trip. The cause was ventricular fibrillation, said his wife, Debra Wood.
Mr. Wood, a resident of Severna Park, Md., was born in Midland, Tex., and moved to the Washington area in 1981. Before founding the Energy Blue Project in 2013, he was an economist with the Democratic Policy Committee, legislative director for Sen. Robert C. Byrd (D-W.Va.), director of federal relations for telephone companies that were once part of the Bell System, and a vice president of a company involved in coal mining.
Idris Diaz, State Dept. and USAID official
Idris Diaz, 61, an official with the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development, died July 22 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was leukemia, said Teresa Wiltz, a friend and family spokesperson.
Mr. Diaz was born in New York City and began his career as a newspaper reporter in Louisville and Philadelphia. He had lived in the Washington area since 1991. Before joining the State Department in 1996, he was a lawyer with the firm of Arent Fox.
At the State Department, he was a lawyer with the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs and the Bureau of Legislative Affairs and was an assistant general counsel for matters associated with Africa. As a USAID official from 2000 until his retirement in 2019, Mr. Diaz served in India, Senegal, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Anita Oleksak, community volunteer
Anita Oleksak, 89, a volunteer at the Literacy Council of Prince George’s County, Anchor Mental Health, the Lutheran Mission and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Md., died July 24 at a hospice center in Richmond. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Connie Warner.
Mrs. Oleksak was born Anita Drexler in Hoisington, Kan., and lived in the Washington area from 1961 to 2010, when she moved to Richmond from Bowie.
Richard Rowe, education official
Richard Rowe, 97, an education official who specialized in student assistance, accreditation and educational eligibility, died July 12 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Richard Rowe Jr.
Mr. Rowe was born in Portland, Maine, and was an instructor and staff member of community colleges in Massachusetts before moving to the Washington area in 1970. He worked at the U.S. Office of Education, which later became part of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
He was director of the division of eligibility and agency evaluation before leaving federal service in 1984. In retirement, he was a self-employed educational consultant. He was a longtime resident of Gaithersburg, Md.
Betty Powell, volunteer
Betty Powell, 86, a Northern Virginia volunteer whose work included a supplemental nutrition program for needy women and children, the music program at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, and the Experiment in International Living, died June 30 at her home in Kennebunk, Maine. The cause was a heart attack, said her husband, Phillip Powell.
Mrs. Powell was born Betty Gould in Watertown, Mass., and moved to the Washington area in 1957. She lived in Alexandria, Va., before moving to Maine in 2017.
Gloria Wellington, homemaker, nurse
Gloria Wellington, 92, a registered nurse and stay-at-home mother of six children, died July 16 at a health-care facility in Rockville, Md. The cause was arteriosclerotic vascular disease, said a daughter, Patricia Nicoll.
Mrs. Wellington was born Gloria Green in Dennison, Ohio, came to the Washington area in 1951 and settled in Rockville. In the early 1970s, she was a hospital and nursing home nurse.
— From staff reports