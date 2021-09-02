Mr. Cruz-Villalba, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Quito, Ecuador, and grew up in Texas and Florida. In 1972 he went to Nicaragua to assist in reconstruction following a major earthquake. Later he was a consultant on development projects for the U.S. Agency for International Development, the World Bank, the Peace Corps and small businesses around the world. He retired in 2005. He was a past president of the Hispanic Alliance.