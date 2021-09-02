Lloyd Scribner, orthopedic surgeon
Lloyd Scribner, 86, an orthopedic surgeon who practiced in Takoma Park, Md., from 1965 to 2012, died June 29 at a hospital in Salisbury, Md. The cause was complications from surgery for a fractured hip suffered in an accidental fall, said his daughter, Brenda Scribner.
Dr. Scribner was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was a surgeon at local hospitals was a past chief of staff at the old Leland Memorial Hospital in Riverdale, Md. After his retirement, he moved to Easton, Md.
He was an amateur musician who played brass, reed, string and keyboard instruments, and was also a collector of motorcycles, antique cars and grandfather clocks. He told his family that he chose orthopedic surgery as a profession because it was the closest medical specialty to auto mechanics.
Pierre Mion, artist, illustrator
Pierre Mion, 89, an artist-illustrator whose work appeared in publications of the Smithsonian Institution, National Geographic, NASA, Look and Life magazines, died July 16 at his home in Fayetteville, Pa. He had renal failure, congestive heart failure and pneumonia, said his wife, Sandra Mion.
Mr. Mion was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., and grew up in Washington. In 1988, while living in Lovettsville, Va., he created the Postal Service stamp to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Virginia’s ratification of the U.S. Constitution. In 1995 he moved to Colorado, then to Arizona and later to Pennsylvania.
Milton Socolar, GAO official
Milton Socolar, 96, who retired from the Government Accountability Office as a special assistant to the comptroller general, died July 20 at a senior living community in Baltimore. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, Joshua Socolar.
Mr. Socolar was born in Baltimore and moved to the Washington area in 1948. In 1952, he began his GAO career in Paris, where his work included oversight of money spent on the Marshall Plan for the recovery of post-World War II Europe.
He returned to the main GAO office in Washington in 1959 and retired in 1994. Last year he moved from Chevy Chase, Md., to Baltimore.
Linda Peterson, teacher, humanitarian
Linda Peterson, 81, a retired Fairfax County middle school teacher who was co-founder and secretary of Partner for Surgery, a nonprofit focused on providing preventive health care and transportation services to residents in remote communities in Guatemala, died July 3 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Eric Peterson.
Mrs. Peterson founded Partner for Surgery in 2001 with her husband, Frank, and son Todd. She led fundraising for the organization and traveled frequently to Guatemala on medical missions. She also headed a Vietnamese refugee assistance committee at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in McLean, Va., and advocated for shelters and programs to help homeless women and children in the Washington area.
She was born Linda Marvin in San Francisco, came to the Washington area in 1966 and settled in McLean, Va. She spent most of her 28-year teaching career at Glasgow and Longfellow middle schools before retiring in 2005.
— From staff reports