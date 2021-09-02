Alice Ambrosi, elementary school teacher
Alice Ambrosi, 78, a teacher who spent 38 years at Woodfield Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Md., before retiring in 2008, died July 21 at a retirement community in Chandler, Ariz. The cause was complications of diabetes, said a son, Paul Ambrosi.
Mrs. Ambrosi was born Alice Sandifer in Washington. In 2016 she moved to Arizona from Gaithersburg.
Bernard Cheeka, industrial engineer
Bernard Cheeka, 90, an industrial engineer for the Navy Department for 25 years before retiring in 1980, died July 22 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was lung cancer, said a daughter, Julie Painter.
Mr. Cheeka was born in McAdoo, Pa. He was a volunteer tennis teacher at the Silver Spring YMCA and a volunteer physics, mathematics and chemistry tutor.
Nancy Lewinsohn, gubernatorial aide
Nancy Lewinsohn, 87, a special assistant to Sen. Abraham Ribicoff (D-Conn.) in the 1960s who became a top aide in the 1970s to congresswoman and then Connecticut governor Ella Grasso (D), died Aug. 4 in a hospital in Washington. The cause was hyponatremia, a low level blood sodium, said a sister, Joann Lewinsohn.
Dr. Lewinsohn — she had a PhD in history from Harvard — was born in Oklahoma City. After four years with Ribicoff, she was an administrative assistant to Grasso in Congress before serving as her campaign director in Grasso’s successful 1974 gubernatorial bid. She then served three years as Grasso’s executive aide.
She returned to Washington in the 1980s and was a volunteer in the Clinton White House communications office.
Charlotte Chavarria, office assistant
Charlotte Chavarria, 87, who spent 25 years as administrative assistant to the chairman of the University of Maryland’s civil engineering department before retiring in the 1990s, died July 23 at a hospital in Annapolis. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Susan Chavarria.
Mrs. Chavarria was born Charlotte Stabley in York, Pa. She moved to Annapolis from Silver Spring, Md., in 2018.
