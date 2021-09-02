Dr. Armknecht was born in Shamokin, Pa., and raised in the Baltimore area. At the Bureau of Labor Statistics, where he worked from 1988 to 1995, he was assistant commissioner of consumer prices and indexes. He worked for the IMF full-time for 11 years until his retirement in 2006 and then as an adviser for the past 15 years. He lived in Gaithersburg, Md., before moving to Williamsburg in 2006.