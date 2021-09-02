Ms. Howard, who lived in Washington since 1968, ran Lois Howard & Associates for 19 years until she retired in 2014.
She was born Lois Nilson in Worcester, Mass. A classically trained harpsichordist, pianist and organist, she was a part of the Washington classical music scene for nearly 40 years. She performed with the Theater Chamber Players of the Kennedy Center and the Plum early music ensemble, the second which she also founded and directed.
Shirley Johnson, lawyer, philanthropist
Shirley Johnson, 81, a philanthropist and lawyer who chaired the national antitrust and trade regulation practice of the Greenberg Traurig law firm, died July 9 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was ovarian cancer, said Sonia C. Coman-Ernstoff, the chief of marketing and communication at the National Museum of Asian Art, a $10 million beneficiary of Ms. Johnson’s.
Ms. Johnson, a District resident, was born Shirley Zaiss in Burlington, Iowa. Early in her career, she was a lawyer with the Justice Department and later an antitrust counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee. She worked for Greenberg Traurig from 1976 until retiring in 2009.
She served on the boards of the Textile Museum in Washington, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, the Freer Gallery of Art and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery. She was an art collector and had written about Chinese textiles and Japanese metal art.
Paul Armknecht Jr., economist
Paul Armknecht Jr., 76, an economist specializing in international price statistics who worked for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the International Monetary Fund, died July 11 at his home in Williamsburg, Va. The cause was heart ailments, said his daughter Lauren Murray.
Dr. Armknecht was born in Shamokin, Pa., and raised in the Baltimore area. At the Bureau of Labor Statistics, where he worked from 1988 to 1995, he was assistant commissioner of consumer prices and indexes. He worked for the IMF full-time for 11 years until his retirement in 2006 and then as an adviser for the past 15 years. He lived in Gaithersburg, Md., before moving to Williamsburg in 2006.
Claire Nissenbaum, teacher
Claire Nissenbaum, 92, a teacher and diagnostician of dyslexia and other learning disabilities in children, died July 28 at seniors’ residential community in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Daniel Nissenbaum.
Mrs. Nissenbaum was born Claire Donohue in Brooklyn and had lived in the Washington area since 1958. Early in her working career she taught at John Eaton Elementary School in Washington and was a reporter at the Montgomery County Sentinel.
From 1974 to 1989, she was a founder and administrator of Tri Services Center and the old Center School for the diagnosis and treatment of dyslexia and other disabilities. Until retiring in 2009, she did consulting on learning disabilities.
— From staff reports