Carlysle Douglas, Navy officer
Carlysle Douglas, 82, a retired Navy lieutenant commander and Vietnam War veteran who spent part of his military and civilian careers as an operations research expert at the Center for Naval Analysis in Arlington, died July 16 at a health-care rehabilitation facility in Williamsburg, Va. The cause was dementia, said his son Scott Douglas.
Cmdr. Douglas, a former Fairfax County resident, was a native of Durango, Colo. He served in the Navy for more than 20 years, including time as a surface warfare officer on ships, before retiring in 1980. He worked for CNA and defense contractors until he moved to Williamsburg in 2006.
Stefanie Klein, seamstress, volunteer
Stefanie Klein, 85, who was a seamstress for the Lord & Taylor department store in Chevy Chase, Md., in the 1980s and a volunteer at the German School in Potomac, Md., where she handmade crafts for its annual Christmas Bazaar, died July 9 at a hospice center in Columbia, Md. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a daughter Jeannette Frande.
Mrs. Klein, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born Stefanie Waldherr in Burglengenfeld, Germany. She settled in the Washington area in the mid-1970s. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac and the German-speaking Catholic Mission Washington D.C. organization in McLean, Va.
Barbara Manly, phys ed teacher
Barbara Manly, 85, a physical education teacher in Washington elementary and middle schools for more than 30 years, died Aug. 8 at a hospital in the District. The cause was cancer, said a granddaughter, Taylor Collier.
Mrs. Manly, a resident and native of Washington, was born Barbara Fagin. She was a Ward 5 precinct captain in D.C. elections.
Barbara Goldberg, U.Md. employee
Barbara Goldberg, 78, a University of Maryland employee for 50 years who retired in 2019, died Aug. 7 in a fall while hiking in Maine. According to the Bangor Daily News, she went missing on a climb of Blueberry Mountain near Stow.
Her body was found at the base of the mountain by volunteer searchers who traced a signal from her iPhone, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife told the paper.
Mrs. Goldberg, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born Barbara Jacoby in New York City. At U.Md., she was an educational counselor and a co-developer of a program for adults returning to college to complete their degrees.
— From staff reports