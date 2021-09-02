Mrs. Champlin was born Alice Parlette in Fairmont, W.Va., and moved to the Washington area during World War II. She was active in Democratic Party politics and was a gardener, genealogist and crocheter. In 2017, she moved from Somerset to an assisted-living facility in Youngsville, Pa.
Peggy Papp, legislative assistant
Peggy Papp, 81, a legislative assistant to former Alexandria, Va., mayor and Virginia state senator Patricia Ticer (D), died July 10 at a hospice center in Sarasota, Fla. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a daughter, Polly Papp.
Mrs. Papp was born Peggy Antonides in Chicago and moved to the Washington area in 1961. She worked for Ticer from 1982 to 2012. Earlier she had worked as an assistant to Rep. Manuel Lujan (R-N.M.) and on the Vietnam desk of the U.S. Agency for International Development. She moved to Florida from Alexandria in 2015.
Curtis Prins, House committee staffer
Curtis Prins, 87, a 28-year staff member of the old House Committee on Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs before retiring in 1993, died July 16 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. He had was non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and heart disease, said a daughter, Penny Schmitz.
Mr. Prins, a resident of Middleburg, Va., was born in Norwalk, Conn., and grew up in Washington. In college, he played on the University of Maryland’s varsity basketball team. Later in life, he refereed ACC college basketball games. Before working on Capitol Hill, he was an editor at Golf magazine.
Kenneth Jorgensen, funeral director
Kenneth Jorgensen, 92, a funeral director at Joseph Gawler’s Sons in Washington from 1959 to 1993, died July 19 at a hospital in Pittsburgh. The cause was injuries from a fall, said a daughter, Melanie Jorgensen.
Mr. Jorgensen was born in Milwaukee. In 2017, he moved to Zelienople, Pa., from Alexandria, Va. In 1963, he supervised the preparation of the body of the assassinated President John F. Kennedy for burial, his family said.
Rebecca Wells, Cosmos Club assistant
Rebecca Wells, 102, the administrative assistant to the manager of the Cosmos Club in Washington from 1942 to 1981, died July 13 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cardiorespiratory arrest, said a son, James Wells.
Mrs. Wells, a Silver Spring resident, was born Rebecca Buchanan in Union City, Tenn.
Benedict Hsu, journalist
Benedict Hsu, 88, a journalist who from 1975 to 1996 was the Washington bureau chief for the Taiwan Daily News and later was founder and editor in chief of the Washington China Post, died July 5 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was renal and respiratory failure, said a son, Peter Hsu.
Mr. Hsu, a Rockville resident, was born in what is now Nanjing, China. He was a journalist in Taiwan and a Chinese language interpreter for the U.S. Air Force before moving to Washington in 1967. He was also a Chinese language instructor at Georgetown and Johns Hopkins universities.
— From staff reports