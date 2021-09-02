Mr. Orr, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born in Cincinnati. At retirement, he had worked five years for CSOSA. In his 30-year government career, he also had worked for the Naval Oceanographic Office, the old U.S. Customs Service and the Federal Election Commission.
Ingrid Gordon, Democratic activist
Ingrid Gordon, 90, a Democratic Party activist and an avid amateur tennis player, died Aug. 3 at a retirement center in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, David Gordon.
Mrs. Gordon was born Ingrid Stern in Hamburg. She moved with her family to England in 1939, months before the start of World War II. In 1953, she came to the United States and settled in the Washington area.
Carol Colloton, State Department officer
Carol Colloton, 83, a State Department officer who retired in 2002 after having served as a representative to the United Nations in New York, died July 22 at a retirement center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was multiple myeloma and polymyositis, a muscular inflammation, said a daughter, Meghan Colloton.
Ms. Colloton was born in Newark. She began her State Department career in 1976, and her posts included the National Commission for UNESCO, the mission to the U.N. in Austria, deputy chief of mission in Mauritania and regional refugee coordinator in Uganda.
Vera White, educator
Vera White, 86, a Washington teacher, principal and public school associate superintendent who was best-known for improving test scores and student discipline at what became Jefferson Middle School Academy, died Aug. 7 at her home in Washington. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Terry White.
Mrs. White was born Vera Tademy in Leesville, La. She was an educator in D.C. public schools from 1963 to 2005. From 1980 to 1999, she was principal of what was then called Jefferson Junior High School. Before she became principal, the school had reportedly been known for chronic low academic performances and student-discipline problems.
Under Mrs. White, Jefferson’s ninth-graders began to score above grade level in reading, science and math on national tests. The Department of Education recognized it as a “Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.”
Homework was required in every subject. At the afternoon dismissal hour, Mrs. White stood watch at the schoolhouse door, according to a Washington Post account. Students leaving without books would be sent back to get them. There was a 30-minute reading period at the beginning of each school day. Behavior drills in courtesy, caring, respect and responsibility helped to reduce fights and teenage pregnancies.
In 2000, Mrs. White became an associate superintendent of schools for junior high schools, a position she held until retirement.
— From staff reports