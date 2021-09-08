Mrs. Sarmiento, a Fort Washington resident, was born Clavelina Quidangen in Zambales, the Philippines, and came to Washington after World War II. She taught at Surrattsville Junior High School, Oxon Hill High School, Crossland High School, Fairmont Heights High School and Gwynn Park High School. She was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church in Oxon Hill.
Annie Powell, teacher
Annie Powell, 94, a high school English teacher in Fairfax County, Va., public schools from 1971 to 1993, died July 18 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was cancer, said a niece, Charlene Alger.
Ms. Powell, a resident of Falls Church, Va., was born in Greenville, N.C., and was a teacher in North Carolina and in Norfolk before moving to the Washington area in 1971. She taught at West Springfield and Edison high schools.
Gwendoline Mitchell, nutritionist
Gwendoline Mitchell, 89, a nutritionist at Howard University’s Child Development Center from 1966 to 1983, died July 28 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Renee Rosse.
Dr. Mitchell, a District resident, was born Gwendoline Stephenson in Georgetown, Guyana, and moved to the Washington area in 1954. She was the widow of D.C. Superior Court Judge George W. Mitchell.
Beverly Reusser, technology manager
Beverly Reusser, 73, a technology manager for Sprint telecommunications and then US Airways who retired in 2013, died July 1 at her home in Manassas, Va. The cause was lung cancer, said a daughter, Morgan Tubby.
Ms. Reusser was born in Walton, Kan., and had lived in the Washington area since 1986. For 18 years, she had worked for the companies then known as Sprint and then later US Airways. She was a volunteer teacher of English to foreign-born refugees.
Donna Kothe, sales manager
Donna Kothe, 65, who was sales manager at Potomac Rubber in Capitol Heights, Md., for 37 years until her retirement in 2020, died May 23 at her home in Crofton, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said her sister Karen Brand.
Ms. Kothe was born in Washington and raised in Bethesda, Md.
Frank Gamboa, Navy captain
Frank Gamboa, 88, a Navy captain who retired in 1988 as deputy assistant secretary of defense for equal opportunity after 30 years of military service, died July 8 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was Parkinson’s disease and hip replacement surgery, said a daughter, Judy Gamboa.
Capt. Gamboa, a Fairfax County resident, was born in Lone Pine, Calif. At the U.S. Naval Academy, he was a roommate of eventual U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). In retirement, he and his wife ran an environmental management consulting company.
James 'Beau' Brincefield Jr., lawyer, actor
James “Beau” Brincefield Jr., 80, an Alexandria, Va., real estate lawyer who also was a part-time nightclub singer and actor under the name Beau James, died July 23 at his home in Alexandria. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a sister, Patricia Brincefield.
Mr. Brincefield was born in Washington and had practiced law for more than 50 years, most recently with the firm of Rich, Rosenthal, Brincefield, Manitta, Dzubin & Kroeger, from which he retired last year.
He began singing in nightclubs in the 1970s and, in the 1990s, he hosted a weekly karaoke night at the Royal Restaurant in Alexandria. He acted in area theaters and portrayed the noted surgeon Alfred Blalock in the 2002 PBS American Experience television documentary “Partners of the Heart.” He also had small TV and film roles.
— From staff reports