William Lilley III, entrepreneur
William Lilley III, 83, a co-founder and leader of iMapData, an information service that provided online map locations of commercial, government and other offices or businesses, died July 19 at his home in Washington. The cause was complications of pneumonia, said a son, Justin Lilley.
Mr. Lilley was born in Philadelphia and moved to the Washington area in the late 1960s after having taught American history to undergraduates at Yale University. He was among the founders of the National Journal, a publication on politics and public policy.
During the Nixon presidency, he held jobs in the Department of Housing and Urban Development. He ran the Council on Wage and Price Stability in the Ford Administration. Later he was chief of corporate affairs for CBS broadcasting and president of the American Business Conference, a coalition of midsized businesses.
In 1988 he launched the business that became iMapData, which he led for about 25 years before selling it. In retirement, he was a contributor to the Reader’s Exchange, a quarterly book review.
Fernando van Reigersberg, interpreter
Fernando van Reigersberg, 84, an interpreter for the State Department from 1958 to 1970 and then for Intelsat communications satellite services, died Aug. 4 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Dito van Reigersburg.
Mr. van Reigersberg, a resident of McLean, Va., was born in New York City and moved to the Washington area in 1954. He spoke English, Spanish, French and Portuguese and retired from Intelsat in 1992 as director of language services. He then was a freelance interpreter.
Susan Joy, real estate agent
Susan Joy, 69, a residential sales agent with the Arlington, Va., office of Long and Foster Real Estate, died July 27 at a hospital in Arlington. The cause was leukemia, said a daughter, Annabel Joy.
Mrs. Joy, an Arlington resident, was born Susan Clark in Chattanooga, Tenn., and had lived in the Washington area since 1974. She joined Long and Foster in 2003, after having earlier been a staffer with the Senate Armed Services Committee, vice president of the nonprofit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a manager of government relations for the conglomerate Rockwell International, and an administrator at the private Rivendell School in Arlington.
