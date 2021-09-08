Stuart Carlow, Public Health Service officer
Stuart Carlow, 78, a captain in the uniformed Public Health Service, died July 19 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a sister-in-law, Francesca Carlow.
Capt. Carlow was born in the Bronx and had lived in the Washington area since 1971. About 10 years ago, he retired after 27 years with the Public Health Service, where his work included technology, computers and regulations.
Peter Sailer, IRS officer
Peter Sailer, 79, who spent 41 years with the Internal Revenue Service, becoming chief of individual special projects and statistics of income before retiring in 2008, died July 22 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cardiac arrest, said his wife, Laura Sailer.
Mr. Sailer, a District resident, was born in Chicago. He was a church organist and had been director of the choir and the bell choir at First Christian Church of Alexandria, Va., and Unity Presbyterian Church in Temple Hills, Md.
Howard Shirley,
Army master sergeant
Howard Shirley, 91, an Army master sergeant who later was assistant to the president of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America trade union, died June 15 at a retirement home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a son, Jeffrey Shirley.
Mr. Shirley was born in Camden, S.C., and served in the Army from 1947 to 1967. He then worked for 21 years with the union before retiring in 1988. He was a square-dance caller and a referee of high school football and baseball games in Northern Virginia.
Marcia de Garmo, preservationist
Marcia de Garmo, 78, who was head of alumni affairs at the private Potomac School in McLean, Va., from 1979 to 1995 and a leader of community organizations opposed to rapid residential and commercial development in Loudoun County, Va., died June 28 at her home in Sante Fe, N.M. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said her son, Andrew de Garmo.
Mrs. de Garmo was born Marcia Bell in Schenectady, N.Y. She grew up in Washington, where her father, George, spent part of his career as special assistant to President Richard M. Nixon.
She lived in Aldie, Va., before moving to Sante Fe in 2012. She was a founder and president of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, founder of Sustainable Loudoun Network, co-founder of Voters to Stop the Sprawl, and an active member of Voters for Loudoun’s Future.
— From staff reports